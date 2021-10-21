Politics
India surpasses 1 billion vaccines after stuttering start to campaign
India administered its billionth Covid vaccine on Thursday, a milestone that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government hopes will help the country forget painful memories of this year’s devastating second wave.
About 22% of Indians are fully vaccinated and 53% have received at least one dose of the vaccine – an important level of protection for a population at high exposure to the virus, with widespread infections and illnesses.
“The history of Indian scripts”, Modi tweeted. “We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and the collective spirit of 1.3 billion Indians.”
India reports daily new confirmed infections numbering approximately 15,400 on average, compared to some 400,000 in early May, when the second wave overwhelmed hospitals and left many people unable to get medical care.
Fears that India could be hit by a third wave have faded, as many children of primary school age are gradually returning to classrooms after being banned since March 2020.
“It’s a great achievement,” said Brian Wahl, a New Delhi-based epidemiologist for the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “Given the current high levels of exposure and vaccination, the prospect of a third wave, equal to or greater than the second wave, is minimal in my mind.”
Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party called the vaccine rollout in India an achievement that had surpassed all other democracies in the world and praised the leadership of Modi, who was criticized earlier in the year for his handling of the pandemic.
Shashi Tharoor, a senior leader of the opposition Congress party, called the step “a matter of pride for all Indians” but said it could not erase the government’s mistakes.
“After serious mismanagement of the second wave of Covid and the botched vaccination orders that could have prevented it, the government has now partly redeemed itself,” he said. tweeted. “He remains responsible for his previous failures. “
The vaccine’s rollout in India started slowly in January, hampered by public reluctance and limited supplies, despite being home to the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest manufacturer of jabs. But the demand for vaccinations has increased as the highly infectious variant of Delta has spread.
The government restricted vaccine exports in response to public anger, leaving the Covax program backed by the World Health Organization – which had ordered injections from the Serum Institute to deliver to other developing countries – in a complicated situation.
“It was a necessary decision,” said Leena Menghaney, South Asia manager of the Médecins Sans Frontières access campaign. “The Delta wave was happening.”
But the ban has damaged India’s reputation as a reliable supplier and sparked debate about the need to diversify supply chains to reduce risk. “This is going to have long term ramifications for India’s role as the pharmacy of the developing world,” Menghaney said.
Covishield, the Serum Institute’s version of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, accounted for around 88% of all vaccines given in India. Covaxin, a native vaccine that has not been approved by the WHO, accounts for 11 percent of the total. A small number of Russian Sputnik vaccines were also administered. India’s vaccination campaign relied heavily on individuals and private employers to pay for vaccines.
India has not started vaccinating those under 18, who make up 40% of its population. Demand is also declining, with a seven-day moving average of daily vaccinations to 3.9 million on Oct. 18, from 8.2 million 10 days earlier, raising concerns that many Indians are not getting the second dose needed for one. full protection.
“When the wave was on, people were desperate for vaccines, and now that the wave has receded, people have just taken their life back into their own hands and forgot that they also had to take the second dose,” Menghaney said.
India reported 34 million Covid infections and more than 450,000 deaths linked to Covid since the start of the pandemic. Independent epidemiologists, however, say the actual spread of the virus – and the actual death toll – far exceeds official statistics.
