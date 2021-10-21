RED ZONE FILES: Search options – Journal





There are no options, the PTI official said. There are always options. When there is none, we find them; and when they are not found, they are created. In recent days, Islamabad has been plagued by options fever as the pissed off government spits political blood. In every meeting, at every meeting and at every private dinner, there is a speech, and a single speech: what are the options?

Dawn dove deep into the red zone, talked to people from all political walks of life, and probed dark figures to uncover the list of all possible options. Well, based on all of those conversations, here they are.

OPTION 1: The PTI government completes its five-year term. This option is based on maintaining the status quo with regard to the current parliamentary arrangement as well as the absence of major internal or external upheavals. In other words, this option assumes that the PTI has overcome the controversy surrounding the appointment of the ISI Director General by asserting the constitutional powers enjoyed by the Prime Minister. However, the situation is not as sanitary as many party members would like to assume.

In the current scenario, Option 1 would amount to the following: (a) Prime Minister Imran Khan will notify the new ISI CEO and the impasse on the appointment will end; (b) But the split between the PTI and the establishment is unlikely to heal; (c) the new ISI DG will take charge of the overhang of this tension and will not be expected to go the extra mile for the PTI government; (d) this slight setback will result in problems for the government whose solutions were generally outsourced, including basic political management of members as well as legislative issues, and sometimes even ensuring a quorum; (f) the controversial establishment will reconsider its priorities ahead of the next general election and if that means a preference for a relatively level playing field, of course, PTI will be at a distinct disadvantage; (e) At best, the PTI is making its way to the general election and will be a weakened version of the party that, until early this month, boasted of another five-year term.

To read: Will the last institutional conflict spell the end of the PTI’s hopes for a second term?

OPTION 2: An internal change with PTI remaining in government. This option is based on a decision that the status quo cannot be maintained. It also recognizes that less is more in the sense that the minimum number of cards in the deck must be shuffled to achieve the desired result. This would translate into intensive behind-the-scenes influence peddling similar to that which took place before the 2018 election to reduce Treasury figures to a manageable number. It would also be a delicate engagement with the opposition benches in order to forge an agreement that would allow them to cooperate. The opposition will obviously ask: what does this bring us? The answer should be clear and categorical. Once done, the following things can happen:

(a) The opposition files a motion of censure against the Prime Minister under article 95 of the Constitution. Article 95 (4) says: If the resolution is adopted by a majority of all the members of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister ceases to exercise his functions. (b) The house will have to elect a new leader and a member of the ruling PTI will be appointed by the party. (c) According to the prior arrangement, he or she will be elected because those in the ruling coalition and the party that voted against the Prime Minister would now vote in favor of the new candidate. (d) The PTI will continue to lead the coalition but with a new Prime Minister. (e) This can only happen with the understanding and cooperation of the opposition. (f) The general election will be held on time in 2023.

Editorial: Opposition sees opportunity amid perceived split between PM and establishment

OPTION 3: An internal change with PTI pushed into the opposition. This option is an advanced version of option 2 and will come into play if there is some resistance from the PTI on this option. Exercising this option would mean, like the previous option, weaning the coalition partners and the desired number of party members and involving them in a new coalition. This option would also require an advanced level of negotiations aimed at appointing the new head of the chamber from the current opposition as well as guarantees for the conduct of legislative elections. Option 3 is a time consuming option as it has several moving parts that need to interlock in order to move smoothly like a well oiled wheel. Once the required preparation and homework is completed, Option 3 can be done as follows:

a) A new majority coalition is assembled, which implies a change of coalition partners and disgruntled members of the PTI; (b) the PML-N cannot join the coalition as a partner in government but votes in favor for the vote of confidence; (c) the new coalition could revolve around the PPP as a larger party, with smaller coalition members as well as dissident PTI factions; (d) elections are held on time in 2023.

OPTION 4: The PM calls early elections. Sensing the creeping possibility of options 1, 2 and 3, the Prime Minister decides to exercise his own option of dissolving the National Assembly and opting for early elections. The Prime Minister knows that this may not be the best time to get a new term given the problems facing the electorate. Planning Minister Asad Umar said inflation would not slow down until at least the middle of next year. The Prime Minister would also know that choosing that option at that time would mean his hand was forced. However, he can calculate that given the other options, this one may be the least bad. However, here are some possible by-products of this option: (a) the PTI will face a hostile electorate due to difficult economic conditions and soaring inflation; (b) PTI can also face desertions in the ranks with elected officials sniffing the wind; (c) The establishment’s retreat will empower its opponents and deprive the PTI of some of the oxygen it breathed deeply in the 2018 election.

OPTION 5: Not an option at this time.

In the hard power game, perception has already started to shape reality in weird and mercurial ways. Inside the red zone, the official smirk, yes, let’s go; and the swagger, yes that too. PTI party loyalists, imbued with a passion for their original ideals, remain as innocently optimistic as they were in 2013. But jaded and weary government politicians rank those who have suffered the slings and arrows of the games of ruthless power in this city. they know there’s a sudden cold in the air, and it can’t be good. The drooping of those shoulders and the grimace of that expression, it all tells a story they’ve heard so often. Things change. But not that much.

So options? There are always options.

Posted in Dawn, le 21 October 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1653104 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos