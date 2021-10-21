2 years of Jokowi-Ma’ruf, GMKI criticizes 5 things of the government





Jakarta – Indonesian Christian Student Movement (GMKI) criticized the 2-year-old ruler of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) -Ma’ruf Amin. There are five things that are highlighted by GMKI. PP GMKI President Jefri Gultom mentioned several achievements of President Jokowi’s two-year second term. From managing the Corona virus pandemic (COVID-19) to economic growth. “We appreciate the performance of the government, in particular the management of COVID-19, which has been successfully controlled so far and the high level of public awareness to participate in immunization activities. Then the government was also successful in controlling the economy so that it could grow up to 7.07 percent in the second quarter of 2021, ”Jefri said in his statement on Thursday (10/21/2021). However, Jefri gave the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government five notes, namely on the poverty rate, the eradication of corruption, law enforcement, education and democracy. According to Jefri, even if the economy is growing, the population will remain poor and unemployment will also increase in 2020-2021. Jefri cited data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) regarding the poverty rate from March 2020 to March 2021. “An increase of 1.12 million people. In the same year, the unemployment rate rose to 1.82 million people. This is certainly not in line with the fairly high economic growth, which is 7.07% “, did he declare. “The Job Creation Law, which was passed in 2020, has helped to worsen the labor situation as it only underscores the ease of investment for entrepreneurs. In Joko widodo- vision and mission- Ma’ruf Amin in 2019 focusing on labor reform, but in fact unemployment is increasing, ”he said. Next, regarding the eradication of corruption, Jefri said that the president is committed to eradicating corruption. However, there were two Advanced Indonesia cabinet ministers who were arrested by the KPK, and there was also a controversy over the National Insight Test (TWK) which resulted in the dismissal of 57 employees. “Two ministers from Indonesia’s forward cabinet were arrested by the KPK and tarnished the face of the government. The government is not serious about eradicating corruption. passed the national insight test, ”Jefri said. “This contradicts President Joko Widodo’s statement that TWK should not be the basis for the dismissal of KPK employees, so there are inconsistencies in the management of the eradication and prevention of corruption,” did he declare.

