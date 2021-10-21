Politics
UK encourages booster shots, resists new virus restrictions
LONDON (AP) – Under pressure from rising infections and worried health experts, the UK government on Wednesday urged millions for booster shots, but has resisted calls to reimpose restrictions on coronaviruses such as the compulsory wearing of a mask.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government “will remain vigilant, preparing for all eventualities”, but will not trigger its “plan B” of reducing restrictions on daily life.
Britain relies heavily on vaccines to keep the virus at bay during the fall and winter months. Almost 80% of people 12 and over in the UK have received two doses of the vaccine and millions of people are being offered a booster, including all those over 50.
But critics say the recall campaign is moving slower than the virus. The UK recorded 49,139 new infections on Wednesday, by far the highest total in Europe, and cases are on average over 45,000 a day, up 17% from the previous week. Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise, although both remain much lower than they were before vaccination became widespread.
Javid said cases “could reach 100,000 a day,” but insisted it was not yet time to change course.
“None of us want to go back now,” he told a televised press conference, adding that the government did not believe the health system was under “unsustainable” pressure.
But Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation healthcare group, said Britain’s healthcare services risked being overwhelmed unless new measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 are introduced.
“It is time for the government to promulgate plan B of its strategy without delay, because without preventive action, we risk falling into a winter crisis,” he declared.
The Conservative government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted national restrictions on coronaviruses in July, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing. Nightclubs and other crowded places were allowed to open at full capacity and people were no longer advised to work from home.
Infections have remained stubbornly high after reopening and have recently started to increase – especially in children, who remain largely unvaccinated.
Hospitalizations and deaths are gradually increasing, with an average of 136 deaths per day over the past week. Britain has recorded more than 138,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest total in Europe after Russia.
Against this backdrop, some believe the British were too quick to revert to pre-pandemic behavior. Masks and social distancing have all but disappeared in most settings in England, although Scotland and other parts of the UK remain more stringent. Even in shops, where masks are recommended, and on the London transport network, where they are mandatory, membership is spotty.
A plan to require proof of vaccination to attend nightclubs, concerts and other mass events in England has been scrapped in the face of opposition from lawmakers, although Scotland introduced a vaccine pass program this month- this.
Critics say the vaccination schedule – among the fastest in the world earlier this year – is moving too slowly. More than 4 million people in Britain have received a booster, although around half of those eligible have not yet received their injection.
The UK has also waited longer than the US and other European countries to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15, and only around 15% of that age group in England have been vaccinated.
The government says it will act to increase vaccination rates, with a new advertising campaign and more sites where children can receive their vaccines.
“We have a lot of vaccines and we just need people to come forward and play their part,” Javid said.
He also said the government had purchased two antiviral drugs to prevent coronavirus infections or reduce the severity of the disease – one from Pfizer and the other from Merck Sharp & Dohme. Neither has yet been approved by the UK drugs regulator, but Javid said he hopes they will be in use by winter.
Javid has renewed his calls for people to wear masks in crowded places and to keep their distance from others, although critics say such calls must be backed by law.
The Unite union, which represents workers in fields such as hotels and transport, said “customers become more and more abusive” when asked to wear masks.
“The government can no longer pretend that COVID-19 is not a risk and must take immediate action to protect key workers and passengers,” said union national passenger transportation official Bobby Morton.
“The reintroduction of the wearing of a mask must go hand in hand with the proper application of these rules,” he said.
___
Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
Copyright © La Presse Associée. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sources
2/ https://ktar.com/story/4732816/uk-encourages-booster-jabs-resists-new-virus-restrictions/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]