UK encourages booster shots, resists new virus restrictions

LONDON (AP) – Under pressure from rising infections and worried health experts, the UK government on Wednesday urged millions for booster shots, but has resisted calls to reimpose restrictions on coronaviruses such as the compulsory wearing of a mask.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government “will remain vigilant, preparing for all eventualities”, but will not trigger its “plan B” of reducing restrictions on daily life.

Britain relies heavily on vaccines to keep the virus at bay during the fall and winter months. Almost 80% of people 12 and over in the UK have received two doses of the vaccine and millions of people are being offered a booster, including all those over 50.

But critics say the recall campaign is moving slower than the virus. The UK recorded 49,139 new infections on Wednesday, by far the highest total in Europe, and cases are on average over 45,000 a day, up 17% from the previous week. Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise, although both remain much lower than they were before vaccination became widespread.

Javid said cases “could reach 100,000 a day,” but insisted it was not yet time to change course.

“None of us want to go back now,” he told a televised press conference, adding that the government did not believe the health system was under “unsustainable” pressure.

But Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation healthcare group, said Britain’s healthcare services risked being overwhelmed unless new measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 are introduced.

“It is time for the government to promulgate plan B of its strategy without delay, because without preventive action, we risk falling into a winter crisis,” he declared.

The Conservative government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted national restrictions on coronaviruses in July, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing. Nightclubs and other crowded places were allowed to open at full capacity and people were no longer advised to work from home.

Infections have remained stubbornly high after reopening and have recently started to increase – especially in children, who remain largely unvaccinated.

Hospitalizations and deaths are gradually increasing, with an average of 136 deaths per day over the past week. Britain has recorded more than 138,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest total in Europe after Russia.

Against this backdrop, some believe the British were too quick to revert to pre-pandemic behavior. Masks and social distancing have all but disappeared in most settings in England, although Scotland and other parts of the UK remain more stringent. Even in shops, where masks are recommended, and on the London transport network, where they are mandatory, membership is spotty.

A plan to require proof of vaccination to attend nightclubs, concerts and other mass events in England has been scrapped in the face of opposition from lawmakers, although Scotland introduced a vaccine pass program this month- this.

Critics say the vaccination schedule – among the fastest in the world earlier this year – is moving too slowly. More than 4 million people in Britain have received a booster, although around half of those eligible have not yet received their injection.

The UK has also waited longer than the US and other European countries to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15, and only around 15% of that age group in England have been vaccinated.

The government says it will act to increase vaccination rates, with a new advertising campaign and more sites where children can receive their vaccines.

“We have a lot of vaccines and we just need people to come forward and play their part,” Javid said.

He also said the government had purchased two antiviral drugs to prevent coronavirus infections or reduce the severity of the disease – one from Pfizer and the other from Merck Sharp & Dohme. Neither has yet been approved by the UK drugs regulator, but Javid said he hopes they will be in use by winter.

Javid has renewed his calls for people to wear masks in crowded places and to keep their distance from others, although critics say such calls must be backed by law.

The Unite union, which represents workers in fields such as hotels and transport, said “customers become more and more abusive” when asked to wear masks.

“The government can no longer pretend that COVID-19 is not a risk and must take immediate action to protect key workers and passengers,” said union national passenger transportation official Bobby Morton.

“The reintroduction of the wearing of a mask must go hand in hand with the proper application of these rules,” he said.

