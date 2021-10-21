President Joko Widodo believes exports may increase further





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) believes that Indonesian exports may still grow more than they are today due to continued economic recovery in trading partner countries. “We still have the opportunity to grow as the potential of the export market is still wide open, our trading partners are also starting to recover,” Chairman Jokowi said at the opening of the online digital edition of Trade Expo Indonesia in Jakarta, Thursday. The president said Indonesia’s exports reached US $ 142.02 billion or increased 37.77 percent from the same period the previous year (year-on-year). The cumulative export value of US $ 142.02 billion is the realization of achievements between January and August 2021, according to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). The President sees higher growth opportunities for exports from several trading partner countries that have managed to continue the trend of economic recovery, such as China which grew 7.9% (year-on-year), the United States. United grew 12.2% (year-on-year), Japan grew 7.6%. (year-on-year) and India which recorded growth of 20.1%. The recovery of trading partners is expected to increase demand for Indonesia’s exports. “We must take this opportunity to boost exports as much as possible,” he said. Currently, the president said, the COVID-19 pandemic situation has been successfully brought under control. Therefore, global cooperation and trade must be activated. The President underlined Indonesia’s attitude towards world trade, namely the opening of the widest possible international cooperation, balanced and mutually beneficial trade and quality investments. “A quality investment, which opens up many employment opportunities, as well as technology transfer and sustainable capacity building of human resources,” said President Jokowi. The President hopes that the digital edition of Indonesia Trade Expo 2021 can serve as a liaison for business players, especially exporters and buyers (buyers), to establish business cooperation and leverage economic and industrial activities. . “And saying bismillhirahmannirohim, Trade Expo Indonesia Digital Edition 36th Year 2021, I open today, “he said. Also read: President Jokowi asks regional chefs to encourage export products Read also: President Jokowi wants Indonesia to get out of the trap of exporting raw materials Also Read: President: Export Industry May Be Closed For Five Days If There Is A COVID Cluster

