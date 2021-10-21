Yasmin promises universal health coverage to 29 million families





LAHORE: Minister of Health Dr Yasmin Rashid stressed the need to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to be successful in life. The minister attended Seeratun Nabi’s conference as a guest of honor in Alhamra hosted by the Insaf Lawyers Forum here on Wednesday.

The Minister said: I congratulate Insaf Lawyers Forum for organizing this great event. We thank Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for officially organizing Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed the need to protect the rights of every citizen. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught us to respect women by doing great honor to his daughter Hazrat Fatimatuz-Zehra (RA). The Holy Prophet (PBUH) used to discuss and accept the suggestions of his daughter Hazrat Fatimatuz-Zehra (RA).

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to make such a big change as Madnia did centuries ago. The PM was very happy to see that the services of the Sehat Sahulat card program were offered to the people. He believes in the collective well-being of people. He wants to improve the life of the common man. The government will provide universal health coverage to 29.3 million families in Punjab. The situation in Pakistan will change Inshallah with the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Minister of Health said.

Today we have to go home after learning a lot from Seeratun Nabi’s lecture. Pray that Allah will protect us from epidemics like dengue and corona. We must take the life of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) as a model and teach our children to follow Uswa-i-Hasna. To be successful in life, we must follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the minister said.

Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Syed Yawar Bukhari, MPA Sadia Suhail, Ali Zafar and a large number of lawyers attended the conference. Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed measures to make mobile health units functional during a meeting at the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education here on Wednesday. The Minister said: Responsibility for mobile health units is vested in the Punjab Health Facility Management Company. These mobile units have played an important role in mass vaccination of people. Basic health services should be provided to people at their doorstep through these units. First aid services, medicines and vaccines must be provided to citizens. The government can extend health services to remote areas through mobile health units. The P & SHD secretary will personally monitor the performance of the mobile health units. The government wants to make the units extremely useful for people. It will review and monitor the quality and usefulness of the services provided by the mobile health units.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care Imran Sikander Baloch, the Secretary of the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Ahmed Javed Qazi, the Additional Secretary Saira Omar, the Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Dr Naeem Majeed and other officials. Additional Secretary Saira Omar briefed the Minister on the operation of mobile health units.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/901811-yasmin-promises-universal-health-coverage-to-29m-families The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos