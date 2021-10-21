President Joko Widodo calls for accelerated vaccination in South Kalimantan province





President Joko Widodo has called on the local government to speed up vaccination in South Kalimantan province so that the national target of vaccination of 70 percent of the population can be reached by the end of the year. Based on data from the Ministry of Health, vaccination in South Kalimantan Province as of October 21, 2021 reached only 34.37 percent for the first dose and 20.53 percent for the second dose. By the end of this year, at the end of December, we hope that 70% of our citizens will have been vaccinated. “Earlier I received a report from the governor of South Kalimantan that in the provinces, regencies and cities of the province of South Kalimantan it had only reached 33%,” the president said at the time. a dialogue by videoconference in the field of Dr. Hospital. . H. Moch. Ansari Saleh, Banjarmasin City, Thursday October 21, 2021. Besides the town of Banjarmasin, there are 12 other regencies / towns in South Kalimantan which also perform simultaneous vaccinations today. A representative from Tanah Laut district said that vaccination achievement in the district is also still low. Our target today is 1,890 people, so far 2,603 ​​people have had injections. So our total vaccination rate is still pretty low, at around 23.08 percent yesterday afternoon, a representative from Tanah Laut Regency said. Likewise, a representative of Tapin Regency also revealed the low vaccination rate in the Regency. According to him, the current vaccination rate at Tapin Regency has only reached 25.8 percent. However, a number of districts / towns in South Kalimantan are optimistic about the possibility of reaching the vaccination target by the end of this year. God willing, in November it will be 70 percent, Mr. President, said a representative of the town of Banjarbaru. The president also called on the local government to work with the Polres and Kodim to speed up vaccinations to provide maximum protection for the community. I have already transmitted to the Head of the Provincial Office of Health, if the stock is exhausted, transmit it immediately to the center, to the Minister of Health or to myself. We will send it according to the needs of South Kalimantan Province, he said. Secretary of State Pratikno, SOE Minister Erick Thohir and South Kalimantan Governor Sahbirin Noor were also present for the vaccination review.

