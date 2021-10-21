Boris Johnson says Scotland’s carbon capture bid still has great potential





Boris Johnson insisted that the North East Scottish Cluster’s carbon capture offer still has great potential despite the UK government’s choice to reject the project. Boris Johnson’s government has been accused of keeping another broken Tory promise in its decision to reject Scotland’s plan to develop carbon-capture technology in the region. Instead of the Acorn project in St Fergus, near Peterhead, UK Energy Minister Greg Hands, who visited the North East last week, selected two projects in the north of England to go cheeky in the first betting round. purely political SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the move was a devastating blow with just 11 days before world leaders gathered in Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference. Energy mogul Sir Ian Wood is among those calling on the UK minister to reconsider his decision to omit the Scottish Cluster’s first phase carbon capture project. Mr Blackford told the Prime Minister: Todays Press and Journal said there was no good reason or acceptable excuse for the move and called for an immediate turnaround on this colossal mistake. We know that this decision was not made for technical and logical reasons. British business secretary grilled over Scottish CCUS rejection This devastating decision was purely political. North East Scotland was promised this investment in 2014, a promise that has been repeatedly broken. In response, the Prime Minister said he knew there had been a disappointment with Acorn’s offer in Aberdeenshire and that is why it was selected as a reserve cluster. He added: The Acorn project still has great potential and that is why it was selected as a reserve cluster and it should be hopeful rather than sowing sadness like it does. Recommended for you OGUK report praises operators on emissions progress, bosses say Acorn snob will not impact targets

