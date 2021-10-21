Complaining about TCS rate increase, tobacco growers send letter to Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The government is deemed necessary to take into account the condition of tobacco producers who are under pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic in determining pricing policies tobacco excise tax in 2022. Tobacco farmer leaders, Pamekasan Samukrah, through the Indonesian Tobacco Growers Association (APTI), said, especially during the period of economic recovery, that tobacco farmers had not received funding. attention in the form of government assistance to deal with crisis situations. “Unlike other sectors that benefit from aids or incentives, DBH CHT [dana bagi hasil cukai hasil tembakau] what the farmers should have received so far has not been achieved, it is very difficult, “he said in a statement on Wednesday (10/20/2021). He said farmers in Pamekasan Regency, Madura, East Java sent a letter to President Joko Widodo rejecting plans to increase excise duties on tobacco products.TCH) in 2022. Up to 5,000 farmers are also attaching identity cards (KTPs) as a form of aspiration to demand protection of tobacco producers from the negative impact of the increase in excise duties on cigarettes in 2022. “We have sent a letter to President Joko Widodo so that the policy of increasing excise duties does not continue,” he said. He said that farmers are currently also facing adverse climatic conditions. If the excise tax rate on tobacco products is increased, he added, it will be heavier for tobacco producers. He explained that tobacco products cannot be absorbed by other sectors. This means that if the government increases the tariffs TCH in 2022, tobacco producers in the upstream sector will be threatened. Business the Fiscal Finance Agency of the Ministry of Finance is currently preparing Baseline and the assumptions to calculate the correct increase in the rate of excise duty on tobacco products. Rate TCH proposed for 2022 is 10 percent, lower than the increase in 2021 of 12.5 percent. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

