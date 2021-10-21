Celtics games withdrawn in China after pro-Tibet messages from Enes Kanters

Boston Celtics games were abruptly taken from the Chinese internet on Thursday after a center for the team, Enes Kanter, said on social networks that the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, was a brutal dictator, citing his government’s repressive policies in Tibet.

The incident could lead to new problems for the NBA in China. The league has millions of dedicated fans there, but also just spent two years repairing its image in the country after a Houston Rockets leader tweeted his 2019 support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

That tweet, from Daryl Morey, who now works for the Philadelphia 76ers, was quickly deleted, but not before triggering an uproar in China. The country’s sponsors severed ties and the public broadcaster stopped broadcasting games, resulting in financial fallout that the league says cost it hundreds of millions of dollars.

This incident also sparked a torrent of criticism of the NBA from the United States. Many politicians from all ideological backgrounds have said the league is too respectful of an authoritarian government. Some of the best players in the league, like LeBron James and James Harden, have been blamed for not standing firmly behind Morey.