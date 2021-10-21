Politics
Celtics games withdrawn in China after pro-Tibet messages from Enes Kanters
Boston Celtics games were abruptly taken from the Chinese internet on Thursday after a center for the team, Enes Kanter, said on social networks that the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, was a brutal dictator, citing his government’s repressive policies in Tibet.
The incident could lead to new problems for the NBA in China. The league has millions of dedicated fans there, but also just spent two years repairing its image in the country after a Houston Rockets leader tweeted his 2019 support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
That tweet, from Daryl Morey, who now works for the Philadelphia 76ers, was quickly deleted, but not before triggering an uproar in China. The country’s sponsors severed ties and the public broadcaster stopped broadcasting games, resulting in financial fallout that the league says cost it hundreds of millions of dollars.
This incident also sparked a torrent of criticism of the NBA from the United States. Many politicians from all ideological backgrounds have said the league is too respectful of an authoritarian government. Some of the best players in the league, like LeBron James and James Harden, have been blamed for not standing firmly behind Morey.
It is not clear whether he will return to CCTV television in China this year, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters on Monday, referring to the Chinese public broadcaster. Our projections do not depend on it. I’ll say we’ve been back on Tencent, the streaming service in China, for quite some time now, and will be at the start of the season.
Geopolitical tensions and rising nationalism have made China a minefield for multinational companies, whose access to the country’s 1.4 billion consumers is often conditioned not to take false positions on issues such as Beijing’s domination of Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.
Since Moreys’ tweet, there have been some signs that tensions between the NBA and the Chinese government have eased. Tencent, after initially shutting down NBA broadcasts, resumed broadcasting the games shortly after the initial fury over Moreys’ post began to fade. Following Kobe Bryant’s death in early 2020, Cui Tiankai, China’s Ambassador to the United States, released a statement paying tribute to the former NBA star, who has a large fan base in China. Later that year, Chinese state television broadcast a few playoff games between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat.
Silver was steadfast in saying he hoped the divide between the NBA and China would close, citing cultural benefits. There are also financial benefits to the league, a notion that U.S. lawmakers, especially conservatives, have attacked the NBA on.
But ultimately, the NBA and the Chinese government are still in the background. Joe Tsai, owner of Nets and co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, says Bloomberg last year, once on the air, everything will come back.
Representatives for the NBA and Celtics did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kanter did not respond to the texts.
In a video Posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, Kanter spoke on camera for nearly three minutes and denounced what he called a cultural genocide in Tibet.
I say, Shame on the Chinese government, he said, wearing a T-shirt featuring the Dalai Lama, whom Beijing considers a criminal separatist. The Chinese dictatorship erases Tibetan identity and culture.
Another article on social networks by Kanter on Wednesday showed sneakers emblazoned with Tibetan flag designs and the words Free Tibet.
The Celtics’ recent games on Thursday were marked as unavailable for replay via Tencent, the Chinese internet giant which has in partnership with the NBA to broadcast its games in the country. The site for Tencent Sports also indicated that the Celtics’ upcoming games will not be broadcast live.
Tencent Sports did not stream live games involving the 76ers, That is. The team hired Morey last year as president of basketball operations.
A spokeswoman for Tencent declined to comment.
On Chinese social platform Weibo, a Celtics fan account said he would immediately stop posting about the team.
The account told its 615,000 Weibo subscribers: Resolutely resist any behavior that undermines national harmony and the dignity of the homeland!
China regards Tibet as part of its historic empire, although authorities there have long faced protests against their rule. The Communist Party led by Xi has stepped up efforts to ease ethnic tensions by encouraging locals to assimilate into Chinese society and by making Mandarin Chinese the dominant language in public life.
Kanter, who is of Turkish descent, has been a leading critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and one of the NBA’s most vocal players. He is active on social media and frequently posts photos with a wide range of political figures, ranging from Jared Kushner, former son-in-law and senior adviser to Donald Trump, at Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts.
Turkish prosecutors demanded Kanters’ arrest and his Turkish passport was revoked. He expressed his fear that Turkish agents would kill him abroad.
When James called Morey uninformed in reference to the Chinese post that caused the outcry, Kanter publicly slammed James in several social media posts, at one point writing Wow man! in reference to Jacques.
Kanter also added, while listing several threats to his own life, FREEDOM IS NOT FREE.
Elsie Chen contributed reports.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/21/sports/basketball/celtics-kanter-china-tibet.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]