Historic milestone: PM Modi and world leaders praise India for administering billion doses of COVID-19, India News News





As India wrote history on Thursday for administering one billion doses of COVID-19, prominent leaders and key figures in India and around the world praised the country for taking this important milestone. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to congratulate the collective spirit of 1.3 billion people “and to express his gratitude to the doctors for their efforts. “India is making history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and Indian collective spirit of 130 crore. Congratulations to India for passing the 100 crore vaccination mark . Thank you to our doctors, nurses and everyone who worked to make this feat. #VaccineCentury, “he tweeted. History of Indian scripts. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, business and the collective spirit of 130 million Indians. Congratulations to India for crossing the 100 crore vaccination mark. Thanks to our doctors, nurses and everyone who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 21 October 2021 WHO Regional Director for South Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, also congratulated the Indian people for this historic achievement. Among the first foreign dignitaries to praise India were Bhutan’s Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji, as well as the country’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering. Congratulations to India for administering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines – a historic milestone! Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan (@FMBhutan) 21 October 2021 Israeli Prime Minister Neftali Bennett also expressed his best wishes to the Indian people. Congratulation to arenarendramodi on the conduct of the successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign in India, which has now delivered over a billion vaccines to the Indian people. These life-saving vaccines are helping us all beat the global pandemic. Naftali Bennett (@naftalibennett) 21 October 2021 Indian Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya visited the COVID-19 war room in the national capital Delhi and interacted with staff to mark this historic achievement. #LOOK Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits the COVID19 war room in Delhi, interacts with staff and distributes candy to mark India having reached one billion COVID19 vaccinations. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan is also present pic.twitter.com/WlaTi76dJJ ANI (@ANI) 21 October 2021 Indian Home Secretary Amit Shah also joined his peers and tweeted in Hindi: “I thank all the scientists, researchers and health workers who have contributed to this Mahayagya (feat) by overcoming many challenges and I congratulate Modi ji who is determined for the safety and health of every person. Jai Hind! “

