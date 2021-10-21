Scott Wright: No help from Boris Johnson and co as Glasgow hotels battle to face COP26

A recent period of leave allowed for a few day trips to tourist destinations around Perthshire, Stirlingshire and Fife.

Testimonials from holiday visitors from outside the UK were scarce, but the accents of foreign voices we heard, for example in the fascinating historic village of Culross, had a calming effect. It was both a reminder of what the Scottish tourism and hospitality industry has sorely missed over the past 18 months, and a beacon of hope for the future.

As this column has already pointed out, the surge in the number of UK citizens choosing to vacation at home over the past two summers has given a significant boost to an industry particularly hard hit by widespread lockdowns during the pandemic.

Anyone who has tried to book a holiday in Scotland lately will have had their work cut out for them, as demand for the country’s most popular destinations has skyrocketed as regulations have made traveling abroad much more difficult. .

With the pandemic stubbornly persisting, demand is expected to remain strong next year, although the easing of Britain’s testing regime around international travel may well encourage more citizens to spend holidays abroad.

Of course, the continuing strength of the ‘staycation’ trend is good news for Scottish hotel and tourism operators. But the reality is that a full recovery of this sector will remain elusive until overseas holidaymakers start visiting Scotland again at pre-pandemic levels – and the profound challenges currently plaguing the industry, from the acute staff shortage caused by Brexit and high wage inflation on the rise. prices of goods and energy, dissipate.

The prospect of business events and business travel reverting to pre-pandemic levels also seems distant.

“We are now out of the main holiday season and the outlook for the future is not at all positive,” said Russell Imrie, Managing Director of Queensferry Hotels, owner of Keavil House Hotel in Dunfermline.

Citing soaring energy bills, wage costs and the increase in hospitality VAT to 12.5% ​​(it had been temporarily reduced to 5% and will return to 20% in April of next year) , M. and uncertain six months in advance because hotels will be less profitable.

The challenges facing the hospitality industry were captured by a major report released this week by the accounting giant PwC.

The company’s latest hotel forecast concluded that the industry is likely to continue to recover in 2022, but the extent of that recovery will depend on factors beyond its control. These factors include the return of international visitors and the recovery of the events sector.

According to PwC forecasts, occupancy rates in London will have returned to between 70% and 90% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022. For other parts of the UK, the outlook looks bleak. bit brighter, with the report suggesting rates were restored to between 86% and 96% of the pre-Covid position within that time frame.

While any progress after such a fractured year and a half is welcome, we will be living with the pandemic for almost three years at the end of 2022, underscoring how long it will take the industry. to overcome the upheavals caused by Covid-19. And it is on the basis that there are no further setbacks in terms of recovery from the pandemic.

“The recovery of the hotel industry still has a long way to go,” said Sam Ward, UK hotel manager at PwC.

“In what could be described as a perfect storm, a series of increases in operating costs coincide with the increase in the VAT rate next April.

“The ability of hoteliers to bear these costs and maintain profitability will be a challenge in markets where demand is lower and more hotel rooms are available. ”

A major event taking place in Glasgow in the coming weeks should, at first glance, give the hospitality industry a welcome boost.

The scale of a COP26-wide international conference will increase occupancy and room rates in many hotels, not only in Glasgow but the surrounding area and even in Edinburgh.

However, the preparations are far from straightforward. A hotelier told the Herald he was far from impressed with the quality of the project management presented by the UK Cabinet Office, the main organizer – a view he said was shared by other companies involved in support from the top. His comments follow a report in The Guardian on Monday that highlighted deep concerns from major corporate sponsors of COP26 over what they perceive to be the poor organization of the event.

Chris Trainer, owner of the Radisson Red hotel, located next to the COP26 site, the Scottish Event Campus in Clydeside, said that “the cooperation and management in the preparation of the conference, given the time they have had to do it, has been very poor ”.

Mr Trainer said: “It could have, should have and needs to be much better organized. The pressure it puts on companies already struggling with the difficulties not only of the pandemic but the staff crisis and other issues affecting hospitality [is] not to be recognized.

Marc Crothall, managing director of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, criticized the UK government for failing to address the labor shortage crisis before such a major event.

Mr Crothall said operators in Glasgow were delighted that the event brought in much-needed revenue for businesses struggling during the pandemic.

But he noted, “In just a few days, the world’s spotlight will once again be on our country, its people and its goods.

“It seems unthinkable for us to be in a position where many hotel and tourism operators struggle to staff their businesses enough to deliver the high levels of service expected, which they are so proud to do, d ‘especially as we prepare to welcome the world. in Scotland.

Unthinkable as it may be, the hospitality and tourism industry is heading towards COP26 with one hand tied behind its back – and no help from the UK government which seems determined to make life as difficult as possible.