Istanbul financial center will be the center of Islamic finance, Erdoan

With Istanbul Finance Center, a project slated to be launched by early 2022, Turkey aims to become a hub for Islamic finance, the country’s president said on Thursday.

“We are looking to become one of the important centers in the world with the financial center of Istanbul. We want this project to also become a center of Islamic finance,” Recep Tayyip Erdoan said in a video message to an economic event – regional Finance Conference – held in Istanbul.

The president added that legislative work on the historic project will soon be completed.

The Istanbul Financial Center project is expected to serve as a global hub for financial systems and non-bank financial methods.

Turkey, Erdoan said, attracts foreign investors with tax exemptions and discounts.

He also mentioned measures to improve the infrastructure environment and measures to link transport corridors which create opportunities for investors.

“There are many areas in which we can cooperate, from energy to transport, defense industry, technology, finance and food. We expect investors to make the most of it. of these opportunities. “

Erdoan said it is a big gain that Turkey’s name is put forward for alternative destinations to the Asia-based production and supply network.

“As a government which has carried out historic reforms in all fields over the past 19 years, we are determined not to let this confidence in Turkey fail,” he pledged.

– Turkey’s economic growth despite the pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is grappling with a global crisis that is having both economic and health fallout, the Turkish leader said, adding that last year’s economic data clearly showed where kind of storm the world is driven.

He recalled that the world economy contracted by 3.5%, world trade fell by almost 10%, international direct investment fell by 42% and global debts reached a record high of 282,000. billion dollars last year.

Most countries are trying to get through this crisis by hiding in their own shell, instead of opening up and sharing the burden, he criticized.

The disruptions, especially in production and supply chains, will lead to problems whose effects will take many years, he warned.

Turkey, he said, has not suspended production, logistics, employment and industrial activities in this process by adopting a different method in the fight against the pandemic.

With the support of business community, traders, small and medium enterprises and farmers, Turkey closed 2020 with a positive growth rate of 1.8% despite a negative economic climate and supply chain problem, Erdoan pointed out.

Turkey was among the G20 countries with the highest economic and industrial production growth rates last year, he said.

“We have maintained this momentum by achieving growth rates of 7.2% in the first quarter and 21.7% in the second quarter of 2021.”

Likewise, Turkey broke an export record and surpassed the level of $ 212 billion on an annual basis in September.

Despite a 35% drop in global investment during the pandemic, there has been no slowdown in Turkey, the president said. “We hope to end 2021 with a growth rate of 9%.”

* Writing and contributions by Gokhan Ergocun from Istanbul