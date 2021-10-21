Politics
Istanbul financial center will be the center of Islamic finance, Erdoan
With Istanbul Finance Center, a project slated to be launched by early 2022, Turkey aims to become a hub for Islamic finance, the country’s president said on Thursday.
“We are looking to become one of the important centers in the world with the financial center of Istanbul. We want this project to also become a center of Islamic finance,” Recep Tayyip Erdoan said in a video message to an economic event – regional Finance Conference – held in Istanbul.
The president added that legislative work on the historic project will soon be completed.
The Istanbul Financial Center project is expected to serve as a global hub for financial systems and non-bank financial methods.
Turkey, Erdoan said, attracts foreign investors with tax exemptions and discounts.
He also mentioned measures to improve the infrastructure environment and measures to link transport corridors which create opportunities for investors.
“There are many areas in which we can cooperate, from energy to transport, defense industry, technology, finance and food. We expect investors to make the most of it. of these opportunities. “
Erdoan said it is a big gain that Turkey’s name is put forward for alternative destinations to the Asia-based production and supply network.
“As a government which has carried out historic reforms in all fields over the past 19 years, we are determined not to let this confidence in Turkey fail,” he pledged.
– Turkey’s economic growth despite the pandemic
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is grappling with a global crisis that is having both economic and health fallout, the Turkish leader said, adding that last year’s economic data clearly showed where kind of storm the world is driven.
He recalled that the world economy contracted by 3.5%, world trade fell by almost 10%, international direct investment fell by 42% and global debts reached a record high of 282,000. billion dollars last year.
Most countries are trying to get through this crisis by hiding in their own shell, instead of opening up and sharing the burden, he criticized.
The disruptions, especially in production and supply chains, will lead to problems whose effects will take many years, he warned.
Turkey, he said, has not suspended production, logistics, employment and industrial activities in this process by adopting a different method in the fight against the pandemic.
With the support of business community, traders, small and medium enterprises and farmers, Turkey closed 2020 with a positive growth rate of 1.8% despite a negative economic climate and supply chain problem, Erdoan pointed out.
Turkey was among the G20 countries with the highest economic and industrial production growth rates last year, he said.
“We have maintained this momentum by achieving growth rates of 7.2% in the first quarter and 21.7% in the second quarter of 2021.”
Likewise, Turkey broke an export record and surpassed the level of $ 212 billion on an annual basis in September.
Despite a 35% drop in global investment during the pandemic, there has been no slowdown in Turkey, the president said. “We hope to end 2021 with a growth rate of 9%.”
* Writing and contributions by Gokhan Ergocun from Istanbul
Sources
2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/istanbul-finance-center-will-be-islamic-finance-hub-erdogan-3582719
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]