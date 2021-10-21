Politics
Boris Johnson considers psilocybin legislation – News
Boris Johnson has said he will review the most recent recommendations regarding the legalization of psilocybin, a hallucinogenic substance found in magic mushrooms.
The BBC reported that crispy blunt, a Tory MP, urged the prime minister to reconsider the ban to allow more research into the medicinal properties of the drug.
Psilocybin is classified as an indole-alkylamine (tryptamine). These chemicals are used for their hallucinogenic and euphoric properties to generate a “trip”, and they have a structure comparable to lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).
There are over 180 species of mushrooms that contain the chemicals psilocybin or psilocin.
Blunt described him as having “exciting potential” for dealing with mental health issues like depression, trauma, and substance abuse.
The Prime Minister promised to contact Blunt “as soon as possible”.
Psilocybin, with ecstasy and LSD, is now listed in Schedule 1 of the Drug Abuse Act. This means that it cannot be legitimately acquired or prescribed, and its use in research requires a Home Office license.
Crispin Blunt and other activists want it placed on Schedule 2 with limits to prevent inappropriate prescribing and to help medical and scientific research.
The MP for Reigate said this additional research and clinical studies may advance knowledge about the drug’s potential benefits in treating mental illness.
It would therefore fall into the same category as medicinal marijuana, which became legal in 2018.
Blunt said BBC News that the Prime Minister had personally assured him in May of this year that psilocybin would be reprogrammed for a clinical study.
The Prime Minister responded: “I can say that we will be reviewing recent advice from the Drug Abuse Advisory Council on Barrier Reduction in Controlled Drug Research such as the one he describes, and we will get back to him as soon as possible. as possible. “
“There is no record anywhere that a substance that came out of ‘program two’ and entered the criminal supply chain,” he said. BBC News.
David badcock, chief executive of the Drug Science organization, said current research on psilocybin was promising, but more was needed: “We know there is tremendous therapeutic potential in psilocybin, but the problem is. there is evidence, but we need more research.
“We need to do more research to fully understand the full potential.”
Katya Kowalski, head of strategy at the drug policy reform organization Volteface, tweeted that this movement spurts on exciting times to come.
She said Mixmag: “Psychedelic reform must remove barriers to clinical research. Because psilocybin is a Schedule 1 drug, research into its medical benefits is limited.
“Reform efforts must focus on building research systems to better understand the role of psilocybins in the treatment of various mental health problems. This will demonstrate the legitimacy of the policy change and promote evidence-based reform.
Aneesa Ahmed is Mixmag’s digital intern, follow her on Twitter
