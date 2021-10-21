Terrorist Financing and Turkey – Concerns for the World

Turkey has been in the spotlight for several years. Country ignores NATO rules, actively helps Islamic State terrorists in Iraq and Syria, is directly involved in the Syrian and Azerbaijani-Armenia wars, unethically supports Pakistan on various platforms and tries to create a parallel Islamic forum to counter Saudi Arabia. led the OIC.

A recent Financial Times report mentioned that it is likely that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will discuss a proposal to put Turkey on the FATF gray list for failing to fight money laundering and the financing of terrorism. In addition, the FATF’s December 2019 assessment report on Turkey categorically mentioned significant gaps in Turkey’s efforts to combat terrorist financing, which resulted in Turkey being challenged in several reviews. over the past two years. Recently, the FATF, at its meeting on June 21-25, 2021, finalized a graylist proposal for Turkey which is expected to be approved on October 21, 2021. If this happens, Turkey will become the 23rd country to join the club. “Elite Gray” Listers “with his friend Pakistan.

How Turkey has deceived the world and aided terrorist organizations is a matter of concern. Here are some of the facts that point to Turkey’s active support for terrorism

1. Islamic State Terrorist Financing– Let us remember the brutal rule of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the Middle East during 2013-2017. The group ran a shadow economy of around $ 3-4 billion at its peak and being close to Iraq and Syria, Turkey was a natural fit to protect its finances. According to documents recovered during a raid in Mosul in 2016, ISIS had converted its fortune into dollars, bullion and other foreign currencies using Turkey’s network of money exchangers, NGOs and merchants from ingots. In addition, it has been learned that a significant portion of the money transfers to ISIS in Afghanistan’s Khorasan Province have also occurred via Turkey.

2. Support for Al-Qaeda– Recently, in September 2021, the United States put five people from Turkey on its sanctions list for involvement in the financing of Al Qaeda terrorism. One of them, Nurettin Muslihan, was involved in planning an armed attack and was indicted in Turkey for his actions. However, on the intervention of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, not only was the case closed, but the control and surveillance of the accused was also withdrawn. There are other terror funders like Yasin Al-Qadi (Al-Qaeda) and Saleh-Al-Aruri (Hamas) who are sanctioned by the United States but continue to operate freely from Turkey. Such events clearly indicate how Turkey has supported terrorism all these years under the veil of being a member of NATO.

Turkey’s direct support for Al-Qaeda was even more visible in 2012 when it refused to designate the “Al-Nusrah Front”, a feared terrorist organization and part of Al-Qaeda as a terrorist organization despite international pressure. As a result, the Al-Nusrah Front continues to manage its finances from Turkey to this day.

3. Iranian gas for gold– Despite being a NATO country, Turkey has displayed some actions contrary to NATO interests. When the United States pressured the world to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program and no one was buying petroleum products from them, the Turkish state-owned bank “Halkbank” was involved in buying Iranian gas and paying in gold. Halkbank even established its branch in Tehran to facilitate these bullion transactions. Iran’s support for some of the world’s terrorist groups is no longer a secret and for this reason Turkish gold has finally made its way to arm these terrorist groups.

4. Support for Syrian terrorist groups– Turkey’s support for groups like the Free Syrian Army, the Islamic Syrian Liberation Front and others is in full swing. In fact, their training, weapons and equipment and other logistics are completely provided by Turkey, which is contrary to international conventions. In 2013, US President Barak Obama wrote to Turkish President Erdogan to highlight how anti-Western terrorists are finding refuge in Turkey, but Turkish authorities have treated it like eye drops.

5. Turkey Humanitarian Aid Council (IHH)– The IHH was an NGO operating from Ankara and actively supported by the Erdogan regime. Immediately after his training he was questioned by the CIA as a concern for terrorist financing and it was discovered that they were sponsoring terrorist activities in the guise of a humanitarian organization. In 2001, they became members of a Saudi Arabia-based NGO called “Union of God” which was designated as a terrorist entity in 2008. However, the Turkish branch of the IHH is still flourishing under the patronage of their government. . There has been concrete evidence that the IHH still supports ISIS, Al Qaeda and other Salafist organizations, but there has been no action to date.

The 2019 FATF report unequivocally mentioned that due to its location at an intercontinental crossroads and its economic diversity, Turkey poses significant risks of terrorist financing and money laundering. In addition, due to the activities of terrorist organizations, criminals and foreign terrorist fighters in the country, the threats are becoming more serious. In addition, the activities of drug traffickers, the shadow Islamic banking system, human traffickers, illegal money changers, real estate developers and dealers in precious metals and goods in Turkey make it vulnerable to threats from financing of terrorism. The report clearly mentions that Turkey is the main transit route for terrorists and as a safe country it has become a natural choice for terrorist organizations to hide their financial system.

It is relevant to mention here that although Turkey has implemented relevant laws and put in place all relevant controls, it has not reported even a single suspicious transaction from non-institutions. banks and NGOs over the past 15 years, knowing full well that these are the organizations primarily involved in the financing of terrorism. In recent years, the Turkish Financial Crime Investigation Agency known as MASAK has deliberately delayed the prosecution of the individuals mentioned in United Nations Security Council resolution 1267 and other United Nations Security Council resolutions. United Nations, which proves that the sponsorship of terrorism has become a matter of state in Turkey.

The world is moving at a faster pace to counter radical Islamic terrorism and in such a situation it becomes relevant not only to punish the terrorists but also their supporters. Finances are the backbone of any terrorist organization, and the way Turkey has been involved in large-scale terrorist support around the world, it is high time the FATF put it on its watchlist without delay. extent.

The author is a veteran of the Armed Forces. He is a noted defense strategist with a keen interest in international affairs, maritime security, terrorism and homeland security.