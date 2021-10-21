President Joko Widodo says biodiesel production saves IDR 56 trillion in foreign currency





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that domestic production of biodiesel will reduce diesel imports, saving him up to 56 trillion rupees in 2021. “If we are able to produce our own biodiesel here, which is used as a blend in diesel, our imports will also drop drastically, so this is my record in 2020 saving foreign currency of IDR 38 trillion, we estimates that in 2021, this will save foreign currency of IDR 56 trillion, ”President Jokowi said Thursday at the inauguration of a biodiesel plant in Tanah Bumbu Regency, in South Kalimantan. Biodiesel is one of the by-products from the processing of crude palm oil (Crude Palm Oil / CPO). The production of CPO in Indonesia is so abundant that it is hoped that President Jokowi can process it, including biodiesel, so that Indonesia can strengthen energy security by cutting fuel imports. According to the president, the production potential of CPO in Indonesia is 52 million tons per year. The downstream process of CPO to biodiesel will also require other suppliers and industries, which will open up many jobs. The president stressed that the creation of jobs in the downstream natural resources (SDA) is an important objective to create economic benefits for the community. “And above all, create a lot of jobs. This is what the community expected. Build a foundry, create jobs. The production of biodiesel creates employment opportunities, ”said the president. Domestic production of biodiesel is also expected to be able to maintain the price stability of CPO in the world market. In fact, Indonesia’s CPO production is not immediately exported. Indonesia has many options to optimize the contribution of the CPO to national economic interests. “We have alternatives and options. To ensure the stability of demand and demand from oil palm producers and to have an effect on the well-being of the community at large, ”said President Jokowi. President Jokowi appreciated the PT Jhonlin group for building a biodiesel plant downstream from the CPO industry to biodiesel. The Tanah Bumbu biodiesel plant which was inaugurated by the President is owned by PT Jhonlin Agro Raya. In addition to processing CPO crude products, the president said the government has also encouraged the construction of refining and processing facilities (smelters) for other crudes abundant in Indonesia, such as nickel and copper. Nickel ore can be processed in Indonesia to make lithium batteries and other components for automotive products as well as electric cars. The government has also started construction of the PT Freeport Indonesia copper smelter in Gresik, East Java, with a processing capacity of 1.7 million tonnes of concentrate per year and a production capacity of 600,000 tonnes. of copper. “We will continually encourage this so that national companies are all proceeding from raw material into semi-finished or finished products, ”said President Jokowi. Also present to accompany President Jokowi at the inauguration this time were Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Governor of South Kalimantan Sahbirin Noor and Regent of Tanah Bumbu Zairullah Azhar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://papua.antaranews.com/berita/659349/presiden-joko-widodo-sebut-produksi-biodiesel-hemat-devisa-rp56-triliun The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos