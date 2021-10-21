Politics
Turkey’s bid to join the bloc remains at a standstill after critical EU report
ISTANBUL With Turkey’s EU candidacy long frozen, the European Commission (EC) has released its Annual Report Tuesday on the process of accession of nations, citing the continued democratic decline under the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Oliver Varhelyi, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, said Turkey had failed to credibly respond to EU concerns about the continued deterioration of the rule of law, fundamental rights and human rights. independence of justice.
The underlying facts that led to the stalling of Turkey’s membership negotiations are still relevant today, Varhelyi said in an declaration Tuesday.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a declaration on the same day, dismissing what he saw as baseless claims and unfair criticism, reaffirming Ankara’s determination to seek full EU membership.
It would be in everyone’s interest for the EU, taking into account our general common interests, to view Turkey as a negotiating candidate country, and not as a partner with which to have daily give-and-take relations, the ministry said. in the press release.
For the first time, the report of the Commission interrogates whether Ankara was serious about implementing the EU-backed reforms. While the Erdogan government has introduced judicial reform programs and a human rights action plan, Ankara has yet to put in place concrete actions that would affirm its commitments to the state of. right, said Ilke Toygur, European affairs analyst at the Royal Elcano Institute and member of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.
Such measures could include the implementation of decisions of the European Court of Human Rights for the immediate release of imprisoned Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala and former co-chair of the People’s Democratic Party Selahattin Demirtas, Toygur said.
In a time when Turkey-EU relations are fundamentally frozen or worse yet, it is a bit unrealistic to expect groundbreaking steps to be taken for Turkey’s alignment with the EU, Toygur told Al -Monitor, saying the report should be seen as a technical follow-up. for a framework that is not necessarily working right now.
Since 2005 Turkey has sought EU membership, although its candidacy has stalled in recent years and come under intense scrutiny, especially following massive purges and the crackdown on them. political opponents of Erdogan following a coup attempt in 2016.
EU-Turkey relations were further strained in 2019, when Ankara began conducting energy prospecting missions in the Eastern Mediterranean, sparking tensions with Greece and Cyprus over overlapping claims to territorial waters and natural resources in the region. the region.
The quarrels in the eastern Mediterranean have since largely subsided, a decision welcomed by the EC in its report. This spring, the committee rolled out a positive agenda, proposing to advance the Customs Union modernization talks on bilateral trade with Turkey on the basis of continued de-escalation of maritime border disputes.
Now that the accession process is on hold, EU officials are looking to maintain alternative avenues to advance common interests with Ankara. In addition to the customs union talks and migration management, Turkey’s recent ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement has the potential to create some synergy between Turkey and the EU, Toygur said. at Al-Monitor.
She added that the EU’s decision in August to recognize Turkish COVID vaccine certificates seems more of a niche, but I think it was a show of good faith.
Still, bilateral relations face significant hurdles as Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the commission’s report ignored various terrorist threats facing the Ankaras government.
In the assessment of the Common Security Policy, the committee noted that Turkey maintains a very low alignment rate of around 14% with the bloc, as Turkey’s increasingly assertive foreign policy continues to grow. clash with the EU’s priorities, in particular in its support for military action in the Caucasus, Iraq, Libya and Syria.
I remember the times when [common security alignment] It was in the 1970s, when Turkey joined in EU foreign policy, Sinan Ulgen, chairman of the Istanbul-based Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy, told Al-Monitor. I think this is quite remarkable.
Ulgen also criticized the report for repeating talking points from the Greek and Cypriot governments regarding territorial disputes in the eastern Mediterranean.
It’s like everything depends on Turkey, but in reality it isn’t, Ulgen told Al-Monitor. The EU must also have the political will to move forward.
