Turkish newspaper says authorities arrested 15 suspected Mossad operatives in the country

Turkish media reported on Thursday that 15 men who allegedly spied on behalf of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad were arrested by authorities earlier this month.

The daily Sabah, close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, claimed that some 200 intelligence agents were involved in efforts to locate the spies.

According to the report, the arrests took place on October 7 following a year-long operation by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

The spies, who are believed to be of Arab origin, were operating in groups of three, according to the report. Some had met Mossad agents in Croatia and Switzerland, where information was exchanged.

They had also received orders in the Romanian capital of Bucharest and Nairobi in Kenya, according to the report.

Get The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions

The five groups had operated in different parts of the country, Sabah reported.

#SONDAKKA

A network of 15 people spying on behalf of Israel has been cracked. The spies were collecting information in particular on Palestinian and Syrian students in Turkey. Details of MT’s operation against MOSSAD agents @trthaber‘of.https://t.co/NXsUuwAm2t pic.twitter.com/8uzrcuTHz6 – TRT Haber Canl (@trthabercanli) 21 October 2021

The men had provided the Mossad with information about students studying in the country, some of whom were Turkish citizens and others were foreigners, including Palestinians, according to the report.

The main targets of the espionage operation were the Palestinians in Turkey and the facilities that housed them, Sabah said.

According to the newspaper, MIT also found out how agents were paid, including cryptocurrency payments and money transfers from jewelry and exchange stores.

There was no immediate official comment from Turkey on this matter.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Hamas terrorist movement leader Ismail Haniyeh ahead of their meeting in Istanbul on February 1, 2020 (Presidential press service via AP, Pool)

A report last year claimed that the Palestinian terror group Hamas was secretly operating a facility in Turkey where it carried out cyber attacks and counterintelligence operations against Israel.

The headquarters, which is separate from official Hamas offices in the city, was installed without the knowledge of Turkish authorities, according to the report.

British daily The Telegraph also reported in 2020 that Turkey was granting citizenship to a dozen high-ranking Hamas operatives involved in coordinating terrorist attacks, which was later confirmed by the country’s charge d’affaires. Israeli Embassy in Ankara.

Turkey views Hamas as a legitimate political movement. The country has a long-standing warm relationship with Hamas, which has intensified as relations with Israel have cooled over the past decade. Israel complained to Ankara about its ties to Hamas, but to no avail, according to the report.

In August 2020, Turkish President Recep Erdogan met with a Hamas delegation that included political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and No.2 terrorist groups Saleh al-Arouri, a senior military commander who has a bounty of $ 5 million. Americans on his head.

The meeting was severely condemned by the US State Department at the time, but the Turkish Foreign Ministry dismissed the criticism, accusing Washington of serving Israel’s interests.

Hamas and the Erdogans AKP party are politically linked. Both have strong ideological ties to the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood movement.