China withdraws Celtics games after Enes Kanter slams Xi Jinping





China will no longer broadcast Boston Celtics games after center Enes Kanter called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator” in a social media posting on the Chinese government’s repressive policies in Tibet, according to the New York Times. Why is this important: Kanter’s criticism of Beijing has sparked a new set of problems for the NBA in China, one of its most important and restrictive markets. Celtics games are no longer available for replay on Tencent, which broadcasts the NBA in China, according to the Times. The platform’s website has also indicated that the next games will not be available. Edges, who is wanted in Turkey for libel and terrorism after denouncing President Recep Tayyip Erdoan for reports of human rights abuses, has regularly used his platform to defend human rights. Kanter also called for the independence of Tibet while wearing a T-shirt with an image of the Dalai Lama. China considers Tibet, which was an independent state before the 1950s, part of its continent and has repeatedly cracked down on demonstrations of independence. The backdrop: The league found itself embroiled in a geopolitical crisis about two years ago when Daryl Morey, the Houston Rockets general manager at the time, tweeted and then quickly removed his support for the pro-democracy protests that were unfolding. in Hong Kong. The Chinese government and several Chinese companies quickly cut ties with the Rockets, even after Morey and the NBA backed down.

The NBA has been heavily criticized for failing to support the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong or condemn the CCP’s human rights violations. Thought bubble, via Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian of Axios: “Kanter has a history as a shameless critic of authoritarianism. The NBA is unlikely to be able to convince him to hold his tongue on Beijing, suggesting the Celtics could face a prolonged blackout in China. “ The big picture: In an era when consumers increasingly pressure American businesses to take a stand on social and political issues in the United States and abroad, the NBA has largely avoided criticism of its lack of position. on human rights violations committed by the CCP. After the chaos sparked by Morey’s tweet, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver responded by saying the league supports free speech but understands why the Chinese government and businesses are unhappy. Go further: Soccer stars speak out on China’s Uyghurs, pay a price

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/china-boston-celtics-enes-kanter-xi-jinping-tibet-6ecd1060-37c6-4b6e-96e0-56694a142b7b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos