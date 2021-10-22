Trump to launch new social networking site, TRUTH Social





21 Ukw’icumi 2021

Former US President Donald Trump said the site “will face the tyranny of big tech companies.”

Former US President Donald Trump has announced plans to launch a new social networking site called TRUTH Social.

He said the site “would face the tyranny of big tech companies,” accusing it of silencing the voices of dissidents in the United States.

The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which he chairs, also wants to launch a video transmission system for people who watch these choices.

Mr Trump was ousted or suspended on social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook after a crowd of supporters spent the night in the Capitol building occupied by the United States House of Representatives to protest the result of the presidential election.

Since then, he and his advisers have reported that they are in the process of setting up a social network for hackers on these other sites.

Earlier this year, he launched a website called From the Desk of Donald J Trump (which in Kinyarwanda is to say from Donald J Trump’s table, nothing has changed), which has often been compared to a small personal blog (blog).

The site was permanently closed less than a month after its launch. His advisor Jason Miller said it was “just to support the great work that we have and that we are working on.”

Key features of its new TRUTH Social website next month will be open to guests, and will be “nationwide” in the first three months of 2022, according to the TMTG news release.

“We live in a world where the Taliban uses Twitter a lot, but your favorite US president has been silenced,” Mr. Trump wrote.

“Everyone asks me why nobody is competing with the big tech companies? You know, [ibyo] we will do it soon! “

Mr Trump’s announcement comes months after his former advisor Jason Miller started another social networking company called GETTR.

James Clayton’s Analysis

BBC North America Technology Correspondent

Donald Trump’s group sees this as a big deal. However, there is no indication that this new company would have a functioning website. The status of this new site is nothing more than a registration page.

He wants to create a website to compete with Twitter or Facebook, but what you are looking for will not be possible.

The nature of the site is politically motivated. It won’t be a place to chat like on Twitter, or a place where the whole family is like on Facebook.

This may be due to the upgraded version of other social media sites like Parler or Gab.

Apparently Donald Trump wants his voice to come back. He thinks this might be his ticket (to get there). But if that is really to be heard, it has to put the sites of the big tech companies back on those sites – and that won’t happen in the near future.

