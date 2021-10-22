Why Prime Minister Modi is silent on violence against minorities in Bangladesh, asks TMC MP Sushmita Dev





After the BJP criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her silence on the recent attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, Trinamool Congress of All India Leader Sushmita Dev asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not made a public statement on the matter. “Why is the Prime Minister silent? The BJP should ask what the Prime Minister’s position is on this matter. India has always stood up for human rights and the protection of minorities. The Prime Minister should take a stand at We need to act as a nation, not as representatives of a community or religion, ”said Sushmita Dev, who was recently elected MP from Rajya Sabha. While touring Tripura as part of an outreach program on Thursday, Sushmita Dev said, “India as a country needs to send a message to the world that just as we expect human rights minorities in other countries are protected, we too will protect the rights of our minorities. “ The plethora of problems plaguing the country of Tripura under @ BJP4Tripurathe management error is shocking! We, through our awareness program, will aim to interact with the people of Tripura and understand their problems, try our best to solve them.#TripurarJonnoTrinamool pic.twitter.com/tE2mrLa5G5 AITC Tripura (@ AITC4Tripura) 21 October 2021 Sushmita Dev attacked the BJP for failing to question the Prime Minister’s public silence on the issue. As the TMC and BJP grapple with each other on the issue, neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have so far made a public statement on violence against the Hindu community in the Bangladesh. HINDU ANTI-VIOLENCE IN BANGLADESH Sunday a group of the attackers allegedly vandalized at least 66 houses and burned 20 Hindu houses in Bangladesh for an allegedly blasphemous social media post. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Police arrested 52 suspects in this case. Previously, three people were killed in an attack on a Durga Puja pandal near Lake Nanuar Dighi in Cumilla, Bangladesh. Violence erupted after news spread on social media that the Quran was desecrated during a Durga Puja pandal. This was followed by incidents of vandalism at the temples of Chandpurs Hajiganj, Chattograms Banshkhali and Coxs Bazar’s Pekua, according to reports. Last Friday a A mob of 500 men ransacked an ISKCON temple in Noakhali region and attacked the faithful. A worshiper was reportedly killed by the mob. READ ALSO: How PM Sheikh Hasina Can Let This Happen Under Her Watch: Javed Akhtar On Anti-Hindu Violence In Bangladesh

READ ALSO: Why Modi and Mamata are silent on the attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh

