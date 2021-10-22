The confidence of the Chinese Communist Party is striking

S SINCE Ming Dynasty, the Chinese who are oppressed by the local authorities sighed, by way of explanation: The heavens are high, and the emperor far away. A more earthy variant runs: without a tiger in the mountains, the monkeys are in control. The bosses of the Communist Party today do not have time for such cynicism. They want the masses to believe that even in the most remote villages, their well-being is the business of an omniscient ruler, Xi Jinping, served by officials striving to follow his stern but wise example.

Inspiring the public is not the parties’ only concern. A central task of the Xi era is to transform the morale of the country’s 90 million party members, including millions of bureaucrats. Officials are told they are serving a rising China, whose growing strength is the fear of the world. Since Mr. Xi became supreme leader in 2012, party membership has been touted as something akin to a secular priesthood, in which a privileged few serve the masses altruism. Government ministries in Beijing are playing their part in spreading the faith. Their top-flight personnel are almost always competing for the honor that enhances their careers as grassroots civil servants in poor towns and villages.

Central government departments have sponsored a growing number of poor counties across the country since 1992, when the State Council for the first time urged ministries to team up with those left behind. Chaguan recently spent four days in Malipo, a remote county of conical, cloud-top hills, terraced fields and orchards in the southern province of Yunnan on the border with Vietnam. Malipo has been sponsored for 29 years by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which organized (but did not pay for) this reporters visit with a delegation of national and provincial government officials. The ministry is using its connections to help the county, which was declared free from extreme poverty in 2019 and recorded an average per capita income of 11,984 yuan ($ 1,874) last year. Foreign embassies and companies donated school buildings, books and scholarships. On October 17, the Americas National Basketball Association donated a new basketball court to a college in Malipo (the NBA is still trying to mend barriers in China after a coach signaled his support for Hong Kong Democrats, sparking nationalist fury). Of course, this is thanks to the Foreign Ministry, said the director, as the teenage students carefully copied the visitation movements. NBA coaches, or timidly asked them for autographs. The nearest town, Wenshan, was hours away on winding roads. A new highway was inaugurated on October 1, following lobbying by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A diplomatic charity raised funds to build drinking water systems for villagers who previously fetched water by hand.

Dozens of young diplomats have spent time as volunteer teachers in village primary schools. More importantly, the ministry sends a middle-ranking official to serve for a year or two as deputy chief of Malipos County. Duties include conducting foreign policy, as Yunnan officials must talk to their Vietnamese counterparts about student exchanges or travel permits for ethnic minorities whose lands straddle the border. The two sides regularly clear landmines from border areas, a deadly legacy of the brief Chinese invasion of Vietnam in 1979, which still costs residents members.

Domestic chores are also emerging. The current ministry man in Malipo, Chen Minghuang, has served in Japan for several years. In addition to seeking foreign investment for the county, he is, among other things, responsible for the water quality of several rivers. When asked why a non-specialist might be given such a job, a local official praised the Foreign Ministry volunteers for their promotion skills. Diplomats may not know how to breed a pig, but they can spot what makes a Malipo pig marketable, she enthuses.

Chaguan at one point dares that a British diplomat trained at Oxbridge may receive a mixed reception if sent to help run a county in rural Scotland, with no experience in local government. It turns out that China is not so attached to elitism. The Foreign Ministry sends the best of the best, replies a Beijing official. He sends party members because they are expected to be moral role models. Compared to the masses, party members represent more progressive and developed forces. This is how they can help people, said the visitor from Beijing. A years-long anti-corruption campaign has created a culture of honesty among public servants of all ranks, she adds. In an agricultural training base, local officials offer a broad defense of power through technocrats. Farmers may not understand which crops will grow well and which will make money, a county official says. The role of experts is to guide them to exploit market forces.

Some may think of it all as just a propaganda tour. True, the delegation was only taken to beautifully restored villages and model farms, and greeted by folk dancers at every turn. It would take several days of independent reporting to assess foreign ministry aid, let alone its sustainability. Malipo is just one of 88 counties in Yunnan that were once classified as extremely poor.

But a visit to Malipo is a window into something else important. Many public servants are increasingly proud of the system they serve, especially as they examine what they see as chaos in the West. More than before, they speak openly about the role of parties in this system. As Mr. Chen says, millions of party members are working towards the same goals, guided by strong leaders. He describes the changing sights of the Malipos masses as they see their cobbled roads and restored homes and schools. The central government has always enjoyed a high status in the minds of the people. Today, the reputation of local governments has also increased, said Chen.

Mr. Xis China remains a large country with complex problems, ruled by men who see a world full of hostile forces. But the inner confidence of his ruling party is undeniable. Foreigners miss this tiger boast at their peril.