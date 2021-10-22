‘He made a lot of mistakes’TheWrap





Donald Trump issued a press release on the death of Colin Powell on Tuesday, using the opportunity to insult the former secretary of state.

“It’s wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and the infamous weapons of mass destruction, being treated to death so beautifully by the fake media. I hope that will happen to me someday, ”Trump wrote in the statement, which was emailed to his subscribers, as all of his statements have been since he was banned from major media platforms. social in January.

The former president continued, “It was a classic RINO, if not that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made lots of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!

Powell, a former senior military officer who became the first black secretary of state under President George W. Bush, died on Monday at the age of 84 from complications from COVID-19.

We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and great American, said his family, who added that he was fully vaccinated and thanked the staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for having him. cared for. Powell is survived by a wife and three children.

Powell’s career has been full of firsts and he served in four Republican administrations. He began his career in combat in Vietnam, then became the first black national security adviser at the end of the administration of former President Ronald Reagans. He was also the youngest and the first African-American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the administration of former President George HW Bush. As Secretary of State under former President George W. Bush, he brought misinformation to the United States in its advocacy for the Iraq war, which dampened its political momentum.

Although he served under the Republicans throughout his career, Powell ultimately endorsed and helped elect the Democrats. He supported former President Barack Obama in the home stretch of the 2008 election campaign, using his solid reputation among Republicans and Americans of color to help Obama become the first black president, a fate many political observers envisioned. for Powell himself. He voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and called Republican candidate and future President Donald Trump a national disgrace and an international outcast. Powell backed President Joe Biden in his ultimately successful race against Trump in 2020 and quit the Republican Party completely after the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill.

