Dow Jones Futures: Instant Crashes, Intel Taps Earnings; Donald Trump makes PSPC great again





Dow Jones futures rose Thursday night while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell slightly as Snap stock slumped and Intel (INTC) fell on earnings. This Snap Snap (SNAP) news also hit Facebook (FB), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest (PINS) and Trade Desk (TTD), while news from Intel increased the stock. from AMD.

X

The stock rally was mixed on Thursday, but the S&P 500 hit an all-time high as growth stocks led despite rising Treasury yields. Tesla (TSLA) approached a buy point on Thursday and several stocks issued buy signals. But the big driver of the day was the merger partner SPAC for Donald Trump’s new social media venture.

Dow Jones Futures Today

Futures contracts on Dow Jones increased 0.1% from fair value. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%. Intel stock is a member of the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Facebook and Google stocks are S&P 500 and Nasdaq titans.

Keep in mind that overnight action on futures contracts on Dow and elsewhere doesn’t necessarily translate into actual trades during the next regular trading session.

Tesla, Google and AMD stocks are listed on the IBD rankings. AMD stock is also on SwingTrader. Google stock is on IBD Long-Term Leaders. Snap stock, AMD and Google are on the IBD 50.

The video embedded in this article reviewed the overall market action and analyzed Match Group (MTCH), Boot Barn (BOOT), and Netflix (NFLX).

Instant Stock Cracks, Facebook Collapses

Instant profits far exceeded third-quarter estimates. But the revenues narrowly lacked. Parent Snapchat also guided the low fourth quarter earnings. Apple’s recent privacy changes (AAPL) are taking a toll on Snap’s advertising activity.

Snap stock fell 21%, signaling a dip below the 50 and 200 day lines and a possible five-month low. Snap stock had been trying to get back on its feet after several headaches over the past few months.

Meanwhile, Snap’s advertising woes are a bad sign for social media rivals and beyond.

FB stock, which was trying to bounce back from its own woes, fell 4% in trading overnight. Facebook has warned of headwinds over Apple’s privacy changes.

TWTR shares lost 5%. Google stock fell 2%, falling below its 50-day line. The PINS stock slipped nearly 4%. Pinterest climbed 13% on Wednesday following reports that PayPal (PYPL) is in talks to buy the digital scrapbooking site.

Trade Desk stock lost almost 6%. Facebook, Google and Twitter are releasing a report next week, with Trade Desk results likely in early November.

Intel Benefits

Intel’s profits have exceeded views. But adjusted revenue was lower in some metrics, particularly data center chips. The earnings forecast for the fourth quarter was weak as operating expenses increase. The CFO of the chip giant is also stepping down. Intel stock, lagging for some time, fell 9%.

AMD stock has increased modestly following Intel’s woes, a common theme in recent years. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which reports results next week, climbed 2.5% to a record closing Thursday.

Tesla shares

Tesla stock rose 3.3% in Thursday’s session to 894 after strong earnings. TSLA stock reached 900, a fraction of the end of a nine-month cup base and 900.40 point buy, according to MarketSmith analysis. Stocks are on track to rise for a ninth straight week, with particularly strong gains over the past two. So, Tesla’s stock breaking just at or below all-time highs wouldn’t come as a surprise and would likely be healthy.

SPAC Agreement with Trump Media

After being banned from numerous social media sites, former President Donald Trump formed his own. Trump Media & Technology Group will go public through a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (DWAC). Trump Media & Technology will have a social media site named Truth Social, as well as a subscription video-on-demand service, TMTG +.

DWAC stock jumped 357% to 45.50. More than 400 million DWAC shares traded in Thursday’s session. DWAC stock rose sharply in extended trading as its social media rivals Snap, Facebook and Twitter sold off.

Join the IBD experts as they analyze the exploitable stocks in the stock market rally on IBD Live

Thursday stock market rally

The stock market rally ended in a mixed manner but ended relatively strong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average cut losses to just a fraction of Thursday’s stock trading, nearly overtaking IBM (IBM) in plunging 9.6% on weak sales. The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% to a record high a day after the Dow Jones. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6%. Russell 2000 small cap gained 0.3%

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 1.68%, a five-month high.

Crude oil futures fell 1.1% to $ 82.50 a barrel, the first decline in six sessions. Copper prices fell almost 4%.

AND F

Among the top ETFs, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) rose 1.15%, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities (BOUT) ETF lost 1%. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector (IGV) ETF gained 1%. The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) rose 1.1%.

The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) fell 1.7% as metal prices and mixed earnings took their toll. The Global X US Infrastructure Development (PAVE) ETF was just above the breakeven point. The US Global Jets ETF (JETS) was down 0.1%. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) edged up 0.3%. The Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) fell 1.85% and the Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF) slipped 0.4%.

Reflecting more speculative stocks, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) climbed 0.8% and ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) rose 0.15%. Tesla share remains the number 1 stock among ARK Invest ETFs.

Five best Chinese stocks to watch right now

Market rally analysis

The stock rally had a strong Thursday, given a variety of factors.

Falling prices for crude and metals affected these sectors. As always, commodity stocks will follow the underlying commodity price.

Treasury yields hit new highs. But growth stocks led the way on Thursday, with several new flashing buy signals. Transportation, at least the rail and trucking companies, continued to do well. Some retail and clothing names sound solid, as well as consumer discretionary names in general.

The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are at all-time highs. The Nasdaq is not far behind.

Futures contracts on the Nasdaq suggest technology could pull back on Friday.

But a break could be constructive for many top stocks after running for a few weeks, including Tesla stock. If stocks like ServiceNow (NOW), Apple, Microsoft (MSFT) and GOOGL could form handles around their buying points, they might look more attractive. These four tech giants will release their results next week, along with hundreds of other companies.

Time the market with IBD’s ETF market strategy

What to do now

The stock market rally continues to perform well and offers new buying opportunities. Depending on your exposure, you can continue to make new purchases. But there’s also nothing wrong with letting the market digest its recent gains and see how the next week unfolds.

Obviously, the goal is to make money, and to do it quickly during bullish market trends. But that doesn’t mean it all has to happen in a day. So don’t try to make it happen.

Identify potential new winners by running screens and creating your watchlists. Pay special attention to those with future income.

A multitude of earnings reports will generate hundreds of winners and losers, and set the tone for various industries and the overall market recovery.

Read The Big Picture every day to stay on top of the market direction and major stocks and sectors.

Please follow Ed Carson on Twitter at @IBD_ECarson for stock updates and more.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Why this IBD tool makes it easier to find the best stocks

Best growth stocks to buy and watch

Follow the daily stock action with the big picture

IBD Digital: Unlock IBD Premium Stock Lists, Tools and Analytics Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investors.com/market-trend/stock-market-today/dow-jones-futures-snap-crashes-intel-tumbles-on-earnings-donald-trump-makes-spacs-great-again/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos