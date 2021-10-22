Politics
Flights canceled, schools and parks closed in several provinces
At the start of the new COVID epidemic in China, the administration led by Xi Jinping announced that it had canceled hundreds of air operations, imposed the closure of schools and institutions. Speeding up mass testing for SARS-CoV-2, Beijing has maintained border closures and imposed closures, contrary to decisions by most countries to ease the most stringent restrictions, as cases around the world have again reached a plateau in the recent past.
Fears that COVID could spread to a larger population of China comes after seven elderly people on an interprovincial tour tested positive for COVID in a group of several tourists. Reports suggest the group visited Shanghai before flying to Xi’an, Gansu Province and Mongolia. Subsequently, dozens of cases are apprehended and linked to their visit to at least five provinces, including Beijing.
New COVID epidemic in China
In addition, Chinese authorities have announced mass COVID testing and the closure of tourist sites, entertainment and amusement venues, and affected areas. Local media agencies have reported that residential complexes and housing companies may be witnessing strict shutdowns, especially in Lanzhou with a population of 4 million.
Flights canceled in China due to COVID outbreak
Reports confirm that nearly 60% of flights to two of China’s main airports – Xi’an and Lanzhou – are temporarily suspended. A government order has been issued in Inner Mongolia to halt air travel to and from the province and has banned residents from staying indoors and from meeting COVID standards. The state-affiliated Chinese national daily Global Times reported that increased infections and a lockdown would impact coal imports and disrupt the supply chain.
China’s National Health Commission said there were 13 new COVID infections as of Thursday. Lanzhou provinces in Gansu reported six new cases and five of them confirmed to have traveled to the Ejin banner in Inner Mongolia. The virus gene sequencing results showed that the COVID infection in Beijing was caused by Delta Variant and highlighted a similar COVID transmission chain in Shaanxi and Gansu provinces in northwestern China. China.
In particular, the Chinese authorities, to stimulate the antibodies, accelerated the administration of booster vaccines for people aged 18 and over and received the two doses of COVID vaccination for six months.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/china/china-flights-cancelled-schools-and-parks-shut-after-new-covid-outbreak-in-5-provinces.html
