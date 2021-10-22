Who is Wuhan-linked Patrick Orlando, the man who publicized media company Donald Trumps?





By Jarrett Banks and John Jannarone

Former President Donald Trump came to the attention of Wall Street on Thursday after a brief announcement that his new media venture was going public, sending billions of dollars in and out of a SPAC called Digital World Acquisition Corp. (ticker: DWAC), which rose 356% to volume of nearly half a billion shares, a record for DWAC which had fallen asleep until the merger was announced.

But while most of the attention has been focused on Mr. Trump and Trump’s Media and Technology Group, of which he is the chairman, little is known about the PSPC who partnered with him or the man. at its head.

Meet Patrick Orlando, CEO of Digital World (who raised $ 300 million earlier this year and has a little less on hand) and two other PSPCs. According to documents researched using Sentieo, an AI-based research platform, Mr. Orlando is the CEO of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (ticker: BENE), who is based in Miami as well as the CEO of Benessere Capital, LLC, an investment advisory and investment banking firm he founded in Miami in October 2012. Bloomberg recently announced that Benessere was on the verge of making a deal with Florida-based hydrogen fuel company ECombustible, but that has not been officially announced.

Perhaps more interesting is Mr. Orlando’s role as CEO of Yunhong International (ticker: ZGYH), another SPAC where he is CEO. Yunhong International is located in an office building in Wuhan, China, according to SEC documents. This same address is shared by Yunhong Group, which sells a range of supplements such as Natural Brain Booster Capsule and Bitter Gourd Peptides.

Of course, it’s common for PSPC specialists to oversee multiple vehicles at once, although some argue this creates a conflict if they chase the same targets. But with Mr. Orlando’s background in such an unusual place as Wuhan, how I corresponded with Mr. Trump remains a mystery.

Mr. Orlando also earned two degrees from MIT and was previously vice president of Sucro Can International LLC, a sugar processing company, where he focused on compliance, finance and processing technology, according to the documents. of the SEC.

The story continues

Mr. Orlando did not respond to the gmail address listed on his Bloomberg profile or answer calls to a number in Miami listed as his work phone.

