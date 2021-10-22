Trump is interviewed for 4.5 hours in trial against protesters





Former President Donald J. Trump was taken under oath for four and a half hours this week in a lawsuit brought by a group of protesters who said his bodyguards attacked them in 2015.

The questioning took place Monday in a conference room on the 25th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan, according to one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Benjamin N. Dictor.

Mr Dictor said the former president was asked about his dealings with other defendants, including his longtime personal bodyguard Keith Schiller as well as a witness in the case, Matthew Calamari. Prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorneys Office are debating whether to indict Trump Organization executive Mr. Calamari as part of their long-standing investigation into Mr. Trump and his family business.

We think that the fact that Donald J. Trump sat yesterday for the deposition is an important point, simply because it is the first time that the former president has been the subject of legal proceedings since taking office, Mr Dictor said.

In a statement released Monday, Trump called the lawsuit baseless and said the plaintiffs had no one to blame but themselves. But he added that he was happy to have had the opportunity to tell my side of this ridiculous story.

Mr. Dictor, a labor attorney, also represents the New York NewsGuild, a union representing employees of various news publications, including the New York Times.

Other topics that may arise in the deposition could also be of interest to investigators and the general public, including any discussion of the former president’s net worth, which is relevant to the case as the plaintiffs have sought damages. -punitive interests.

It is not known if the testimony of the former president will become public. Lawyers for Mr Trumps may request that it be sealed.

The protesters’ trial has had a long lifespan. It was filed in 2015, shortly after the Trump Tower protest, in which the five plaintiffs, disturbed by Mr. Trump’s campaign comments on the Mexican people, showed up at the Trump Tower. with signs saying Make America Racist Again.

Two of them, seeing that white supremacist David Duke had come out in favor of Mr. Trump’s policies, decided to wear costumes resembling the outfits worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

The plaintiffs said Mr. Schiller and others working for Mr. Trump ripped off their signs and briefly hit and strangled one of them. Mr Schiller argued that it was the protesters who initially attacked him.

Lawyers for Mr. Trump tried to dismiss the lawsuit. In vain, they tried, in vain, to argue that the candidate could not be held personally responsible for the actions of his employees. A judge rejected that argument, which led, more than six years after the protest, to Mr. Trumps being questioned this week.

Lawyers representing Mr. Trump in the trial did not immediately return a request for comment.

