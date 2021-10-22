Boris Johnson summons Three Lions and Emma Raducanu as he vows to free Britain’s ‘spirit’

BORIS Johnson today pledged to unleash the fighting spirit of Emma Raducanu and English football heroes in the “left behind” areas of Britain.

The Prime Minister told his conservative troops that he had the “guts” to take a radical step where his “hesitant” predecessors had failed.

In a speech full of gags, the optimistic Tory leader tried to flesh out his flagship mission of launching an arm around the poorest towns in the north and consolidating his grip on the red wall.

The only new political announcement was a distribution of 3,000 cash for teachers to recruit and retain more for schools in disadvantaged areas.

He also pledged to inject money to improve northern roads like the A1 north of Berwick to Scotland.

In his attempt to give children in the North the same chances as in the South, Mr Johnson praised the fighting spirit of underdog tennis champion Radacanu, the Three Lions and our Olympic heroes.

The Prime Minister thundered in front of a packed house: “It is the spirit which is the same in all the country.

“In every town, town and city, this is found in the hearts and minds of children growing up everywhere.

“And this is the spirit that we are going to release.”

In key developments:

Boris deployed his secret weapon Carrie which he kissed in the hall

He has vowed to keep his promise to solve the social services crisis

He nicknamed Michael Gove “Jon Bon Govey” for his disco dance

He lambasted Insulate Britain and was delighted that Priti Patel “isolates them well in the prison where they belong”

PM said people should return to office after pandemic

He praised the deal with the US to sell them Welsh lamb as ‘build a burger’

And he polished his conservationist credentials by joking that he was “rebuilding the beaver”

With Brexit over and the pandemic declining, Mr Johnson is under pressure to implement his loosely defined agenda to level the North.

But rather than put meat on the bones with key political announcements, the PM used his speech to rally Conservative members to his mission.

He said: “The whole idea is that you will find talent, genius, attention, imagination and enthusiasm all over this country, all spread evenly, but the opportunities are not. not.”

MAGGIE FOR IMPTS

In addition to parking his tanks on the Labor Lawns bombarding the hearts of the working class, Mr Johnson also threw red meat at loyal Tories.

He defended capitalism and said the vaccine rollout was made possible by “corporations and shareholders and, yes, bankers.”

The Prime Minister has defended controversial tax hikes by insisting that conservative heroine Margaret Thatcher would have done the same in the face of Covid.

He said: “Margaret Thatcher would not have ignored this meteorite which has just crashed into the public finances

“She would have waved her finger and said that more borrowing now is just higher interest rates and even higher taxes later.”

National insurance contributions and dividend levies are expected to increase by 1.5% next year.

Secret weapon Carrie – who is falling apart with stalwart Tories – hugged her husband on stage as he finished.

But some cabinet ministers in the front row were treating headaches after partying all night at karaoke.

Mr Johnson called Housing Secretary Mr Gove “Jon Bon Govey” after spending the last night dancing at the end of karaoke at the conference.

MORE TITRATION

Mr Johnson vowed to use his remaining time in No 10 to grab the nettle and hit his predecessors David Cameron and Theresa May for wasting time.

Mr Johnson said: ‘After decades of drifting and dithering this reform government, this capable government that did Brexit, is rolling out the vaccine and is going to take care of social care.

“We face the biggest underlying problems in our economy and our society. Problems that no government has had the courage to solve before.”

Labor Party Chairman Anneliese Dodds said: “Boris Johnson’s empty speech has summed up this whole Conservative conference.

“The Prime Minister spoke more of beavers than of action to deal with the multiple crises facing workers from top to bottom of the country.”

