China’s digital silk road launches high-tech competition

Although the pipelines, roads and major infrastructure projects of China’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have received the most attention as part of Beijing’s efforts to expand its economic and political influence around the world, a new book focuses on the growing digital side. of this business that could shape the economies of the future.

From a Chinese submarine cable project connecting Pakistan and Djibouti to Safe City surveillance initiatives in Serbia and facial recognition software used to suppress Uyghurs and other Muslims in western China, now in use in Central Asian author Jonathan Hillman takes a tour of this new battlefield, tracing its origins and showing where the competition is heading.

We only saw the first phase of the US-China tech competition and it was mostly focused in developed countries, Hillman, author of The Digital Silk Road: Chinas Quest To Wire The World And, told RFE / RL. Win The Future. But the real competition will be played out in the developing world. “

Hillman, analyst and director of the Reconnecting Asia project at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said, “It’s invisible, but everywhere. Even traditional infrastructure projects all have a digital component.

From 5G to AI-powered surveillance systems and fiber optic cables, Beijing and Washington are fighting for control of the networks of the future and, as Hillman writes in his book, “the network war has begun” .

“It’s a complex moment and the current competition is even more complex,” he added.

“Invisible, but everywhere”

In August, a multi-year legal battle between Chinese communications giant Huawei and a small U.S.-based contractor was referred to U.S. federal court when the alleged entrepreneur that Huawei had stolen its technology and pushed it to create a backdoor to access a law enforcement project in Pakistan.

U.S. officials have long been concerned about Huawei and how its equipment could be used by Chinese authorities to spy on countries that install it, an allegation Huawei has repeatedly denied.





But Business Efficiency Solutions, the entrepreneur, said in his lawsuit that Huawei had forced him to put in place a system that would give the Chinese company access to sensitive information about Pakistanis and government officials through the project. China-backed Safe City surveillance being installed in Lahore, Pakistan’s second largest city.

The dispute is still pending before the courts, but the episode – albeit small in scope – touches the heart of the global network of companies, entrepreneurs, new technologies and national interests that form the backbone of ‘a growing rivalry between China and the United States.

Unraveling this complicated maze of geopolitical ambition and next-gen technology is at the center of the book, which was published on October 19.

“The network war”

As Chinas Digital Silk Road stretches across the globe, from Latin America to South Asia, the stakes remain high.

Beijing’s quest for digital dominance comes from above. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on his country to lead advanced manufacturing by 2025, set standards for new technologies by 2035 and become a superpower by 2050.

In order to achieve these goals, Xi urged Chinese companies to invest heavily in digital infrastructure in China and to distribute more of their products abroad under the umbrella of the expanding BRI.

From this perspective, it is the fight for the markets of tomorrow.

China’s success would bring commercial and strategic advantages to the country and allow Beijing to hold the reins of global finance, communications, and data flow, all of which could be reshaped to better match its geopolitical interests. All of these benefits are currently enjoyed by the United States.

A central part of Hillman’s book examines how Washington helped enable China to become a technological powerhouse, believing that technology could play a role in keeping the flow of information open and fueling a Chinese transition to democracy.





There was this excess of optimism with technology and assuming that the spread of connectivity and technology would help spread freedom, Hillman said. But technology is a tool and, as we have seen, it can also be used to suppress and help authoritarians.

According to a 2019 report According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, 71% of Huawei Safe City deals are with countries that have questionable human rights records.

A changing battlefield

Chinese companies have grown rapidly in recent years, gaining greater market share by offering their products and services at lower prices and being able to operate with less oversight than their Western competitors.

In Central Asia, Chinese technology companies are playing a leading role.

In 2019, Huawei closed a Billion dollar deal with Uzbekistan to build a large-scale traffic monitoring system and Hikvision, which developed facial recognition software that can target ethnic Uyghurs, is a major supplier for the cities of Kazakhstan.

A police command center that opened in 2019 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, has also turned to Chinese companies for facial recognition cameras.

Russia has also relied cautiously on Huawei for its next-generation 5G telecommunications networks, which the Kremlin acknowledges the country is unable to produce of high quality on its own. This decision not only strengthens the Chinese company’s place in the Russian market, but also improves its position in the battle for other emerging markets.





As Hillman notes in his book, this technological competition is still in its infancy and may change dramatically in the years to come as political events unfold and new technologies are developed.

Huawei, once considered a heavyweight in Western political circles, has been hampered by a U.S.-led diplomatic and sanctions campaign, forcing the Chinese company to experiment with new lines of business, ceding territories from overseas and rebuilding an independent supply chain from the United States. .

In August, Huawei announced that its revenue had fallen 29% in the first half of 2021, with its president saying the purpose of the business is to survive.

The United States, the European Union, India and Japan have also decided to create alternatives to the BRI and have focused heavily on digital infrastructure, although these initiatives are still in their infancy.

For Hillman, this presents one of the most difficult challenges for the United States as it seeks to compete with China in the digital battlefield across the globe.

So far, the majority of US measures have been what Hillman calls defensive, such as sanctions and export controls. In the future, the United States will also have to pursue its own offensive actions, such as the development of new technologies and the expansion of access to information.

There is a risk of criticizing only China’s activities without offering credible alternatives, he said. We need to think about how to compete and not just criticize.