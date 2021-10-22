3 reasons Donald Trump’s new social media company is doomed





After a series of jerks, Trump announced the formation of TRUTH Social on Wednesday evening – an effort, he insisted, to “stand up to the tyranny of the Big Tech.” The posts will be referred to as TRUTHS tweets and Trump said he was “excited to start sharing my thoughts on Social TRUTH and tackling Big Tech soon.”

This is a particularly terrible idea that will almost certainly fail. And there are plenty of reasons for this!

1. Twitter already exists. Do you know the whole axiom that you don’t have to reinvent the wheel? Well, Twitter already exists and has over 200 million users. There doesn’t seem to be any major clamor among the general population for another microblogging website – even though Twitter is far from perfect. Then there’s this: Trump sent his first tweet on May 4, 2009. (“Make sure to log in and watch Donald Trump Late Night with David Letterman as he presents the Top Ten List tonight,” reads -on.) Which means he had 6 years to build his presence on the social media platform before he started using it – aggressively – to run for President in 2015/2016. He was a known commodity with many, many followers. He was not starting from scratch. With social TRUTH it will be. 2. Tory social space is cluttered (and not doing well): Remember how Talking was the new Twitter for Tories? Well, after a very brief spike in downloads following the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol (and Twitter’s decision to ban Trump), the app has all but disappeared in terms of relevance. “According to Sensor Tower data, Parler downloads increased from 517,000 in December [2020] to 11,000 in June [2021]The Verge reported in July. Then there’s Gettr, a Twitter clone started by Trump associate Jason Miller. Within days of its launch, hackers were able to take (and post) e- addresses. mail from 85,000 of its users. “Gettr, the latest pro-Trump social network, is already a mess,” TechCrunch said. While TRUTH Social has something that neither Parler nor Gettr had or have – Donald Trump – it is still not clear that the conservative universe of social media is big enough to support any of these much less 3.3 products. . Donald Trump is no longer president. Make no mistake: Trump is still the most prominent and powerful actor in Republican politics. But, since being banned from Twitter, Facebook and You Tube, his ability to cover steers has been drastically curtailed, as the Washington Post’s Philip Bump noted in April:

“[Trump’s] Interest in Google searches was lower than at any time since June 2015, as was the time it was seen on cable. Networks covered it much less, until the point reached last year when the pandemic overtook Trump in national attention. On top of that, average Trump mentions in March had returned to levels seen in November 2015. “

His attempt to start a post-presidential blog with grandiose ambitions ended with a whimper in June, stopping for good. As the New York Times said in June:

“Mr. Trump had become frustrated after hearing from friends that the site received little traffic and made it appear small and uninspiring, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

“The site, which cost a few thousand dollars to set up and was created for Mr. Trump by a company run by former campaign manager Brad Parscale, was intended to be an online hub for supporters to view statements from. the former president and communicate with him. “

Let’s be clear: some people will consume whatever Trump does. But this group is not big enough to launch a successful social network. Not even close.

