Healthcare News: Latest healthcare news, Indian healthcare news and updates





Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla, whose company is one of the main suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various ministries and health workers for taken this step. By: PTI October 21, 2021 2:50 PM SII and Bharat Biotech congratulate Modi Health industry executives on Thursday hailed the country surpassing the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark and called it a historic moment. Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla, whose company is one of the main suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various ministries and health workers for taken this step. “My sincere congratulations, Shri @narendramodi Ji, as India passes 1 billion doses of COVID vaccine today under your exemplary leadership. I also commend all GOI ministries, agencies and health workers for their tireless efforts during this pandemic, ”he tweeted. Bharat Biotech Deputy Managing Director Suchitra Ella while tagging Prime Minister Modi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and others tweeted: “Congratulations India. Thanks a billion! Global Achievement Achieved To Overcome Challenges Covid Collaborations Commitment Trust Courage Compassion in PUBLIC HEALTH CARE. Likewise, in a tweet, Biocon Executive Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted: “Prime Minister Says ‘Triumph Of Indian Science’ As 100 Crore Jabs Administered – Proud Mega Milestone. In a statement, Apollo Hospital Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy noted that the 100 crore milestone in immunization doses administered is an indication of the success of the government’s immunization program. “Overcoming the challenges of the vast population spread across our country is an achievement that all Indians can be proud of. With the hope and assurance of disease protection provided by the vaccine, we can hope for a return to normal! “, he added. Apollo Hospitals, as the largest private vaccinator, are committed to supporting the government in its efforts to meet the goal of vaccinating all of India’s eligible population by December 2021, Reddy said. “We are also preparing to vaccinate children and adolescents as the approvals are in place,” he added.

Fortis Healthcare Managing Director and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi noted that amid numerous challenges related to vaccine procurement, logistics and reluctance, as well as a severe second wave this year, this achievement This landmark is a tribute to the efforts of Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya, who is spearheading the vaccination campaign, as well as many partners and public and private actors who have worked hard to educate and vaccinate as many people as possible. “Our goal now should be to continue to support the vaccination campaign and to focus on securing the second dose for those who took the first. Continuing to vaccinate while following covid protocols is the only way to beat the virus and prevent community transmission, ”he said. The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on January 16, with health workers (HCWs) being vaccinated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers (FLW) began on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began on March 1 for people over 60 and those 45 and over with specific comorbidities. The country launched vaccination for all people over the age of 45 from April 1. The government then decided to extend its vaccination campaign by allowing everyone over 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

