35,000 wealthy entrepreneurs left India under the Narendra Modi regime: Amit Mitra





Bengal finance minister questioned whether departure was linked to a psychosis of fear that prompted millionaires to seek greener pastures



|



Calcutta

|

Posted on 10/22/21, 2:41 AM India may have lost 35,000 wealthy people to other countries in the past six years under Narendra Modi, a troubling trend highlighted Thursday by Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra. Mitra cited multiple sources to arrive at the staggering figure, which highlights capital flight, punctuating the Modi government's overwhelming claims that India has become one of the most sought-after destinations for investors. Bengal FM questioned whether the departure was linked to a fear psychosis that prompted millionaires to seek greener pastures. Under the Modi government, 35,000 Indian high net worth entrepreneurs left India between 2014 and 2020, as NRIs / immigrants. India RATED # 1 EXODUS IN THE WORLD. WHY? Afraid of psychosis ?? The prime minister is due to submit a WHITE PAPER to Parliament on the massive flight of entrepreneurs during his rule, Mitra tweeted. Under Modi Govt, 35,000 Indian high net worth entrepreneurs left India between 2014 and 2020, as NRIs / immigrants. India RATED # 1 EXODUS IN THE WORLD. . WHY? Afraid of psychosis ?? PM to submit WHITE PAPER to Parliament on mass flight of Indian entrepreneurs during regime Dr Amit Mitra (@DrAmitMitra) 21 October 2021 Continuing the thread, Mitra wrote about how some of India Inc's halo names came under heavy criticism during a recent chamber of commerce event. "Remember 19 minutes of TIRADE Against Indian Companies by Piyush Goyal, who allegedly said that the INDIAN INDUSTRY's business practices are AGAINST NATIONAL INTEREST – unless you call them ANTI-NATIONAL. Generates the "psychosis of fear", motivating the EXODUS? But, PM did not reprimand Goyal. Why? "Mitra tweeted. Recall 19 minutes of TIRADE Against Indian Companies by Piyush Goel, who allegedly said that the INDIAN INDUSTRY's business practices are AGAINST NATIONAL INTEREST – unless you call them ANTI-NATIONAL. Races fear psychosis, motivating EXODUS? But PM did not reprimand Goel. Why? Dr Amit Mitra (@DrAmitMitra) 21 October 2021 During the CII event, Goyal berated many people, including the Tata group, drawing sharp criticism on social media. Video of the event has been removed from social media and remains unavailable. Talk to The telegraph this afternoon, Mitra explained that a climate of fear has engulfed Indian entrepreneurs under the Modi regime and that they fear speaking out against the government. "I also hear stories of tax terrorism and demands that the industry faces in various ways. Together, many of them are moving, "Mitra said. Industry sources said law firms receive requests from clients to guide them in transitioning to NRI status or acquiring citizenship of other countries. The United States, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Australia and New Zealand would be the preferred destinations. India ranks 6th in the world for the number of millionaires (people with wealth over $ 1 million), according to New World Wealth. There were 330,000 millionaires in India and 120 billionaires with net assets over $ 1 billion. Some of the data cited by Mitra is taken from the NWW study it conducted for AfrAsia Bank, based in Mauritius. Even though the company predicted an 80% increase in millionaires by 2030 to 600,000 in its latest report, it counted the ongoing migration of HNIs as a country risk.

