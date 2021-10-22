Donald Trump can be arrested on January 6.





Donald Trump has no additional protection as a former president if he refuses to comply with a subpoena in the Jan. 6 House inquiry, legal experts told Newsweek; however, Congress is unlikely to use its historic powers to arrest him for obstruction.

Trump told his allies not to comply with subpoenas over the investigation, according to the New York Times, and on Monday he sued Jan. 6 House committee chairman Bennie Thompson and chief of staff. National Archives, in an attempt to block access to White House documents dating from the time of the riot.

Such action could potentially leave committee members wondering whether or not Trump is obstructing the investigation. By using the “inherent power of contempt”, the Chamber could arrest a person found to “obstruct[ing] the exercise of the functions of the legislature. “

Committee members may have already discussed this power, Norman Eisen, co-counsel of the House Judiciary Committee on Trump’s first impeachment, told Newsweek.

But he said it was unlikely to be used “for what [Trump] has done so far. “

“The house hasn’t used its inherent contempt powers for many years, and I don’t think it will do so for those particular purposes,” Eisen said.

Any decision to use this power would likely lead to litigation and delays, he added.

“That’s not to say that Trump’s position is so far correct. Far from it. But it looks like they will be dealt with through the usual civil and criminal channels.”

For Kate Shaw, a law professor at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, while Congress has historically “been seen as having authority,” it is highly unlikely to be used.

“The power has not been used for almost a century, and it is almost unimaginable to me that it will be revived under a president, even a former one,” she said.

Prison for Trump?

The committee has previously said it will hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with his subpoena to appear before Congress. Non-compliance is a criminal offense punishable by a fine and imprisonment for up to one year.

So, in theory, would refusing to comply mean jail for Trump? Experts are divided.

Trump would have “no protection as a former president,” Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, told Newsweek.

“It will go through the courts and if the courts order him to testify and he refuses, he could go to jail,” he said.

“He could argue the Fifth Amendment and say he could be indicted, so there is a way out.”

Executive privilege

In Trump’s trial with Thompson, an attorney for the former president argued that White House documents at the time of the riot were covered by executive privilege – granting presidents the confidentiality of their communications in office.

Yet Trump’s claims to executive privilege do not belong to him and would be the “prerogative of the current president,” Norman Eisen, co-counsel of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsweek during Trump’s first impeachment and first trial. in 2020.

Former President Donald Trump at a rally on October 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. His lawyer tried to block the disclosure of information related to the preparations for the January 6 uprising. Scott Olson / Getty

“Because I think her legal position is wrong, I think she will be dismissed. The only question is how long will it take,” said Eisen, who is also a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

He added: “When Trump is at the center of alleged wrongdoing, it’s hard to understand how you can investigate him without hearing from him.

“Whether he will have better protection than any other witness just because he’s a former White House occupant, it really depends on the Biden administration.”

However, some Supreme Court officials indicate that ex-presidents retain at least some privilege over presidential records and communications.

“Given the political sensitivity of prosecuting a former president for contempt of Congress, let alone the likely appeals and other delays, it seems unlikely that the committee’s investigation will lead to Trump’s arrest,” Timothy said. Zick, law professor at William & Mary Law. School, in Williamsburg, Virginia.

“These are technical possibilities under the contempt law, but my understanding is that the contempt process is rarely invoked and rarely leads to a prison sentence,” he said.

GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) last week raised the possibility of forcing Trump to provide information to the January 6 Congressional Committee on the events leading up to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

“If he has any information we need, we certainly will,” the committee member told CNN regarding the prospect of issuing a subpoena.

Former administration official Kash Patel, ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Dan Scavino Jr., a deputy chief of staff have until Thursday to respond to their subpoenas.

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol after January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A congressional committee is seeking information from Trump on the events leading up to the insurgency. Samuel Corum / Getty

