Celtics game broadcast stopped after Enes Kanter slammed Xi

Enes Kanter # 11 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex Arena on August 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

GUANGZHOU, China The National Basketball Association could face backlash again in China after Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter tweeted a video in support of Tibet’s independence.

Shortly after Wednesday’s tweet, highlights from the Celtics’ game against the Knicks were made unavailable on the Tencent Sports app. The Celtics’ upcoming games also appear to be unavailable for live streaming.

China-based Tencent declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

In a video posted on Twitter, Kanter called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator” and said he supported the “cause of freedom” of the Tibetan people. The star of the NBA, who has commented on political issues, repeated the phrase “Free Tibet” three times while wearing a T-shirt with the Dalai Lama on it.

“Under the brutal regime of the Chinese government, the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people are non-existent,” Kanter said. China’s Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Chinese Communist troops took control of Tibet in 1950. China argued that Tibet had long been part of its territory and that military action was part of a peaceful liberation of the region. China has denounced the current Dalai Lama, whom Buddhists regard as their spiritual leader and who is currently in exile in India, as a separatist. The Dalai Lama has denied being a separatist.

In June of last year, independentUnited Nations experts“Expressed concern over a series of very worrying issues,” including the “collective repression of the population, especially religious and ethnic minorities, in Xinjiang and Tibet.”

China has repeatedly noted that the issues related to Tibet, the northwestern region of Xinjiang and Hong Kong are not human rights issues. China maintains that this is “internal affairs” and that other countries should not interfere.

The Boston Celtics and NBA China were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

On the Chinese Twitter service Weibo, a Boston Celtics fan account with 615,000 subscribers said they would no longer post to the team.

The NBA, the most popular American sports league in China, has already faced backlash on sensitive issues.

In 2019, Daryl Morey, then general manager of the Houston Rockets, tweeted in support of anti-government protests in Hong Kong. He then apologized. But the incident caused major fallout, including the suspension of broadcasting of Rockets games by broadcasters and the severing of commercial ties with business partners.

Kanter has previously criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the government revoked his Turkish passport in 2017.