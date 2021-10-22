British government accused of being ‘willfully negligent’ as Covid cases multiply

By Rob Picheta, CNN

British doctors’ union accused Boris Johnson’s government of being “willfully negligent” in its management of the last wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, as ministers refuse to introduce mitigation measures as the country recorded more than 50,000 new infections on Thursday.

The UK has recently recorded significantly more cases than most countries in Europe, and its hospitalization and death rates have not declined significantly since the summer, when the country lifted nearly all of the its remaining restrictions.

On Thursday, it reported 52,009 new infections, the highest score since July.

The government has nevertheless ruled out switching to its “Plan B” approach, which would see the introduction of passports and vaccine warrants in accordance with many European countries.

“We are sticking to our plan,” Boris Johnson said Thursday. “The number of infections is high but we are within the parameters of what the predictions were.”

But in a scathing intervention on Wednesday, the British Medical Association (BMA) said Johnson’s government “has lifted the brakes, making it look like the pandemic is behind us and life is back to normal.”

“It is deliberately remiss of the Westminster government not to take any other action to reduce the spread of infection, such as mandatory mask wear, physical distancing and ventilation requirements in high risk environments, especially overcrowded interior spaces, ”he said. “These are measures that are standard in many other countries. “

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted on Wednesday cases could reach 100,000 a day this winter, but said the government would not implement its Plan B measures “at this point”.

The number of patients admitted to hospitals in the UK has steadily increased since early October, although it remains well short of last winter’s wave of infections that forced a long lockdown in the country. nationwide.

“Thanks to the vaccination program, yes the link between cases and hospitalizations and deaths has weakened considerably. But it’s not broken, ”Javid said at a press conference on Wednesday. “This pandemic is not over,” he added.

But the BMA said the country “is rapidly approaching a position where, once again, the government is delaying too long and reluctant to take action.”

“Now is the time to learn from the lessons of the past and act quickly, otherwise we will be faced with much more extreme measures later,” the organization said.

His warning followed a similar message from the NHS Confederation, which represents the country’s National Health Service (NHS) providers. Last month was the busiest September in the service’s history, official figures show, and there are fears that the winter months could push its hospitals back to capacity again.

Nearly 140,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK, according to official figures, the worst death toll in Western Europe and the eighth highest in the world.

In July, Prime Minister Johnson controversially ended England’s latest pandemic restrictions. Pubs, bars and major events have been able to function there normally since then, with no vaccination obligation or the obligation to wear masks. But infections have not declined markedly since then and are increasing now.

Despite a rapid start in vaccinating its population, the UK now has the 13th highest vaccination rate in Europe and the government has been criticized for the speed of its booster program and the availability of vaccines for the 12 at 17 years old.

