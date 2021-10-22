Buddha resides in the soul of humanity, source of inspiration for the Constitution of India still today: PM Modi

Describing Lord Buddha as the inspiration for the Constitution of India even today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Buddha resides in the soul of mankind and connects different cultures and countries.

India has made this aspect of its teachings part of its growth path, the prime minister said while modernizing the Buddha’s message and linking it to issues such as climate change and a self-sufficient India.

Addressing a rally on the Abhidhamma Day program after inaugurating a new international airport here, Modi also claimed that the “dhamma chakra” on the tricolor is a driving force for the country.

The day symbolizes the end of the three-month rainy retreat “varshavaas” or “vassa” during which Buddhist monks stay in a monastery to pray and meditate.

“Even today, when someone enters Parliament, they see the mantra ‘Dharma Chakra Pravartaanye’,” the prime minister said.

“India has never believed in the restriction of knowledge, great messages or the thoughts of great souls. Everything that was ours has been shared with all of humanity. Therefore, human values ​​like non-violence and compassion have taken hold so naturally in the heart of India, ”Modi said. noted.

Buddha, he said, is global because he talks about starting from within. “Lord Buddha’s Buddhatatva is the sense of ultimate responsibility,” he added.

The program was organized by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation and the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

“Today, when the world talks about climate conservation and expresses concern about climate change, then many questions arise. But if we embrace Buddha’s message, then the path of what needs to be done, instead of who has to do it, will be visible, ”Modi said.

WATCH: PM Modi opens Kushinagar International Airport, says result of decades of hopes and expectations

Kushinagar, about 320 km from the state capital, Lucknow, is the final resting place of the Buddha. It was there that he reached Mahaparinirvana after his death.

The inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport was marked by the landing of a flight from the Sri Lankan capital Colombo bringing a Sri Lankan delegation of more than 100 Buddhist monks and dignitaries.

The prime minister said the message of ‘Baudh dharma’ in Sri Lanka was first conveyed by Emperor Ashoka’s son Mahendra and daughter Sanghmitra. “It is believed that … ‘Ahart Mahinda’ came back and told his father that Sri Lanka had absorbed the Buddha’s message energetically. This news heightened the hope that the Buddha’s message is for the whole world. The ‘dhamm’ of Buddha is for mankind. “

The Lord Buddha, Modi told the assembly, had said “Ap Deepo Bhava,” which means become your lamp by yourself.

“When the person himself is enlightened (prakashit), he enlightens the whole world. It is the inspiration for India to become self-reliant. It is the inspiration, which gives us the power to become a partner in the development of every country in the world, ”Modi said.

The Abhidamma Day event brought together the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Sri Lankan Minister Namal Rajapaksa as well as several Union ministers, including Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation, Dr Dhammapiya, was present as well as diplomats from countries such as Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Nepal and Thailand.

READ ALSO: PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport to stimulate Buddhist pilgrimage