Politics
Celtics games disabled in China after player’s pro-Tibet tweet
On Wednesday afternoon, Enes Kanter, a Boston Celtics center, traded his uniform for a Dalai Lama t-shirt and read a pro-Tibet post that urged Chinese broadcasters to take the Celtics off the airwaves in China.
“My message to the Chinese government is ‘Free Tibet’. Tibet belongs to Tibetans, “Kanter said in the video, describing the restrictions, imprisonment and” cultural genocide “he attributed to Chinese rule and calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a” brutal dictator. ”
“After learning all of this, I cannot remain silent. I stand alongside my Tibetan brothers and sisters and support their cause for freedom,” he said.
With the video, Kanter embarked on the long-standing debate over Tibetan sovereignty. Internationally, the region is recognized as part of the People’s Republic of China. But Tibetans do not agree; since 1959, a “Tibetan government in exile” based in India has protested against what it calls an illegitimate colonial regime.
Now all Celtics games have been removed from Tencent, the huge Chinese streaming platform that streams NBA games. Neither the NBA nor Tencent released a public statement on the situation, nor immediately responded to NPR’s request for comment.
“[Kanter] was in pursuit of influence, trying to draw attention to issues related to Tibet. His erroneous words are not worth refuting, “Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday at a press conference.” Tibet is part of China.
Kanter has already spoken out against autocracy
This is not the first foray into pro-democracy activism for Kanter, who was born in Switzerland to Turkish parents.
His critical comments on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s regime prompted Turkish authorities to revoke his passport and demand his extradition to Turkey, where he was charged with alleged involvement in a terrorist organization. Kanter denies the accusations and says they are politically motivated.
But with his comments on Tibet, Kanter touched on a particularly sensitive topic for the NBA, with China being by far the league’s largest foreign market.
The NBA, perhaps the most politically progressive men’s professional league in the United States, has long fostered a culture where players feel free to express their opinions on issues such as police brutality, racial justice and elections. presidential.
Kanter not the first NBA player or official to anger China
But players and staff have repeatedly encountered problems when criticizing China, whether over Tibet or pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
In 2019, while the demonstrations Hong Kong was at its peak, Daryl Morey, then general manager of the Houston Rockets, posted an image on Twitter that read “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong”.
In mainland China, the backlash was immediate and particularly noticeable as the Houston Rockets have long been China’s most popular NBA team, thanks to a Hall of Fame career of the Chinese basketball icon. Yao Ming.
After Morey’s tweet, the Chinese Basketball Association, led by Ming, cut ties with the Rockets. The Chinese Consulate in Houston issued an anti-Rockets statement. Chinese companies have withdrawn the Rockets’ merchandise for sale. Tencent has written off Houston games and China Central TV has canceled NBA broadcasts.
The NBA subsequently called the tweet “regrettable” and Morey apologized after deleting the original tweet.
“I didn’t intend my tweet to offend Rocket fans and my friends in China. I was just expressing a thought, based on an interpretation, of a complicated event,” he wrote.
Two years later, Tencent still doesn’t offer streams of the Philadelphia 76ers, where Morey now works as president of basketball operations.
The NBA is far from the only sports league to face a backlash in China after critical comments from players.
After Arsenal star Mesut zil spoke out against the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China, Premier League broadcast partners in China refused to broadcast the team’s matches. Arsenal publicly distanced themselves from the comments before dismissing zil. He left the team earlier this year.
Sources
2/ https://www.wpr.org/celtics-games-have-been-shut-down-china-after-one-players-pro-tibet-tweet
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]