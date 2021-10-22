Celtics games disabled in China after player’s pro-Tibet tweet

On Wednesday afternoon, Enes Kanter, a Boston Celtics center, traded his uniform for a Dalai Lama t-shirt and read a pro-Tibet post that urged Chinese broadcasters to take the Celtics off the airwaves in China.

“My message to the Chinese government is ‘Free Tibet’. Tibet belongs to Tibetans, “Kanter said in the video, describing the restrictions, imprisonment and” cultural genocide “he attributed to Chinese rule and calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a” brutal dictator. ”

“After learning all of this, I cannot remain silent. I stand alongside my Tibetan brothers and sisters and support their cause for freedom,” he said.

With the video, Kanter embarked on the long-standing debate over Tibetan sovereignty. Internationally, the region is recognized as part of the People’s Republic of China. But Tibetans do not agree; since 1959, a “Tibetan government in exile” based in India has protested against what it calls an illegitimate colonial regime.

Now all Celtics games have been removed from Tencent, the huge Chinese streaming platform that streams NBA games. Neither the NBA nor Tencent released a public statement on the situation, nor immediately responded to NPR’s request for comment.

“[Kanter] was in pursuit of influence, trying to draw attention to issues related to Tibet. His erroneous words are not worth refuting, “Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday at a press conference.” Tibet is part of China.

Kanter has already spoken out against autocracy

This is not the first foray into pro-democracy activism for Kanter, who was born in Switzerland to Turkish parents.

His critical comments on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s regime prompted Turkish authorities to revoke his passport and demand his extradition to Turkey, where he was charged with alleged involvement in a terrorist organization. Kanter denies the accusations and says they are politically motivated.

But with his comments on Tibet, Kanter touched on a particularly sensitive topic for the NBA, with China being by far the league’s largest foreign market.

The NBA, perhaps the most politically progressive men’s professional league in the United States, has long fostered a culture where players feel free to express their opinions on issues such as police brutality, racial justice and elections. presidential.

Kanter not the first NBA player or official to anger China

But players and staff have repeatedly encountered problems when criticizing China, whether over Tibet or pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

In 2019, while the demonstrations Hong Kong was at its peak, Daryl Morey, then general manager of the Houston Rockets, posted an image on Twitter that read “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong”.

In mainland China, the backlash was immediate and particularly noticeable as the Houston Rockets have long been China’s most popular NBA team, thanks to a Hall of Fame career of the Chinese basketball icon. Yao Ming.

After Morey’s tweet, the Chinese Basketball Association, led by Ming, cut ties with the Rockets. The Chinese Consulate in Houston issued an anti-Rockets statement. Chinese companies have withdrawn the Rockets’ merchandise for sale. Tencent has written off Houston games and China Central TV has canceled NBA broadcasts.

The NBA subsequently called the tweet “regrettable” and Morey apologized after deleting the original tweet.

“I didn’t intend my tweet to offend Rocket fans and my friends in China. I was just expressing a thought, based on an interpretation, of a complicated event,” he wrote.

Two years later, Tencent still doesn’t offer streams of the Philadelphia 76ers, where Morey now works as president of basketball operations.

The NBA is far from the only sports league to face a backlash in China after critical comments from players.

After Arsenal star Mesut zil spoke out against the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China, Premier League broadcast partners in China refused to broadcast the team’s matches. Arsenal publicly distanced themselves from the comments before dismissing zil. He left the team earlier this year.