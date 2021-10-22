Donald Trump’s social media platform may not be the successful Twitter replacement he’s hoping for





Since Donald Trump can’t tweet, post a YouTube video, or even share a meme on Facebook after being banned, he’s trying to build his own social media platform. On Wednesday, Trump Media & Technology Group announced plans to launch TRUTH Social to resist Big Tech tyranny, but the app is already having problems even before the beta test begins.

The TruthSocial.com site encouraged interested parties to sign up for a first invite to the app in November, but tech gurus found a loophole. Writer Mikael Thalen revealed the vulnerability shortly after the announcement. Was just able to create an account using the handle @donaldtrump on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump’s new social media website. Although the site is not officially open, a URL has been discovered allowing users to register anyway, he tweeted. Whoops!

And Donald wasn’t the only politician who lost control even before TRUTH Social had the chance to be a trending topic. Former Vice President Mike Pences’ name was immediately picked up by Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell. Even though accounts have now been disabled, it doesn’t give a user much confidence in site security, which is often an issue that plagues major websites already.

But Donald believes his platform is the one his electoral base will gravitate towards. We live in a world where the Taliban have a strong Twitter presence, but your favorite U.S. president has been silenced, he said in the statement. This is unacceptable. I am delighted to send my first TRUTH on VÉRITÉ Sociale very soon. His son Donald Trump Jr. was already promoting the app on FOX News, claiming it would be a platform for everyone to express their feelings, meaning his father, who seems to miss his twitter account. TRUTH Social is expected to roll out nationwide in early 2022, provided they resolve their security concerns.

