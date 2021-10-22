Boris Johnson salutes deeply moving church service to mark NI’s centenary

Boris Johnson hailed a “very moving” religious service to mark the 100th anniversary of the formation of Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister was among a host of political leaders, including Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and Northern Ireland Prime Minister Paul Givan, who attended the event at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh .

Cross-community service heard a message of reconciliation from church leaders.

Simon Coveney and Boris Johnson during a service to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh (Liam McBurney / PA)

Mr Johnson said of the service: “It has been very moving to be here today and to see how people from very different perspectives have come together to celebrate what is an amazing place, an amazing part of the country which has an incredible future.

“That’s the message I took from the service this morning.”

He added: “I am a passionate trade unionist and of course I believe the future is in the UK.”

The Queen was scheduled to attend, but the trip was canceled on medical advice, while Irish President Michael D Higgins declined the invitation to the event.

The service was held at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh (Liam McBurney / PA)

The leaders of four of Northern Ireland’s five largest political parties were also in attendance.

Sinn Fein snubbed the ecumenical service organized by the four main churches to protest the partition.

Party vice president Michelle O’Neill simply tweeted “make score history” on the day of the event.

However, speaking after the service, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was “very clearly not a celebration of partition.”

“It was a reflection of events that have happened over the past 100 years and it was, I think, a hopeful vision for the future, putting young people first,” he said. declared.

Mr Eastwood said he felt partition was “coming to an end” and urged reflection on how a shared island can be created.

“If we want to create a shared island, we have to be prepared to share rooms with people who don’t agree with us,” he said.

“I’m not criticizing anyone for not coming but I think they should look very carefully at what happened today, it was a reflection, it was the marking of a historic event.

“It was a hopeful service looking to the future.”

Mr Eastwood also defended Mr Higgins’ decision not to attend, saying he had “a different set of circumstances to weigh”.

However, DUP chief Sir Jeffrey Donaldson urged the Irish president to watch the service.

“Maybe the president will have a chance to see and watch this service, and maybe see what it was really about,” he said.

“It’s not about politics, it’s not about one side of jubilation or somehow trying to be bossy on the other, but in fact we all come together to reflect on the journey that we have traveled, difficult, painful as it has been at times, but also a journey in which I hope that we have learned a lot of things.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking after the service in Armagh (Liam McBurney / PA)

“I hope that we have learned lessons from today, which we will reflect on in the future and when we have the opportunity to stand side by side to reflect, to speak of hope, what to do. future we will do it together. “

Sir Jeffrey also claimed that Sinn Fein said they “misjudged” the timing of their refusal to attend the service.

“It remains a disappointment that the Deputy Prime Minister felt unable to attend such a service of reflection and hope marking the centenary of Northern Ireland, where the emphasis was on reconciliation.

“I think Sinn Fein misjudged the timing yet again and I hope lessons can be learned from it,” he said.

Sir Jeffrey described the service as “very moving” and a “great representation of Northern Ireland – inclusive, forward looking with an emphasis on hope, reflection and reconciliation”.

He said there were “painful memories … of dark and difficult years” for many, but he said it was “right for us to come here and share these thoughts, including the pain, but also the joy of living in this place “.

UUP leader Doug Beattie attends the service (Liam McBurney / PA)

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he thought it had been a “wonderfully uplifting service”.

He described it as a service “looking at our future” and “making a better society for our children”.

“Unfortunately, not everyone could be there, and it’s always a shame, but it’s the task of the next few years to try to make people feel comfortable being all together. and understand what our differences are from the past, “he said.

“I think in the weeks and months to come people will look back and think about what the controversy was… because what I saw was a real mix of people who considered themselves Irish or British and a lot of other corners of the world.

“I thought this was a fantastic celebratory service in terms of celebrating our differences.”

Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long at St. Patrick’s Cathedral (Liam McBurney / PA)

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long called the service a “moment of reflection.”

“I think it was a time of reconciliation and an opportunity for us to come together and look to the future with hope, to look at the kind of gracious acts we have to do if we are to reconcile an hurt community and a broken and wounded people on this island, ”she said.

“Building peace requires risk, reconciliation requires risk, church leaders took risks, I congratulate them on that and I’m glad I was able to be a part of it today. “