Chinese TV station withdraws Celtics games after Enes Kanter calls president a dictator and defends Tibet

On Wednesday afternoon, Kanter posted a video on Twitter in which he shared his message to the Chinese government, saying: Tibet belongs to Tibetans.

Kanter wore shoes emblazoned with the words Free Tibet during the match as he sat with the team on the bench.

More than 150 Tibetans have burned themselves alive !! hoping that such an act would raise awareness in Tibet. I stand by my Tibetan brothers and sisters and support their calls for freedom, he wrote on Twitter.

The NBA made no immediate comment and the Celtics were not training on Thursday. It was not immediately clear how long Tencents planned to not air the Celtics.

The league and China have had a damaged relationship since October 2019, when Houston general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of government protesters in Hong Kong and sparked what essentially became a blackout for the league. in the most populous country in the world.

Enes Kanter has been active when it comes to issues off the pitch throughout his playing career. Mary Schwalm / Associated press

NBA games were eventually referred to Tencents’ programming, but not to state television provider CCTV, with the exception of two games in the 2020 NBA Finals. Tencent did not offer games. in Philadelphia last season, Moreys first with the 76ers.

The player you mentioned was looking for influence, trying to draw attention to issues related to Tibet, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday when asked about the positions of Kanters. His erroneous words are not worth refuting.

The Chinese Communist leadership is extremely sensitive to anything they see as outside interference in internal political affairs. After Moreys’ tweet, the fallout was immense and sponsors following the CCTV’s lead withdrew their support for the NBA China Games a few days later between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. The NBA estimated strained relations with the Chinese and lost broadcast rights to mean the league missed about $ 400 million in revenue in the 2019-20 season alone.

It’s not clear whether or not to be back on CCTV TV in China this year this year, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week.

For now, the fallout from Kanters ‘comments doesn’t seem as bad as the immediate response to Moreys’ tweet, which was quickly deleted. Other NBA games played on Wednesday were offered on Tencent, and Thursday’s three games were on supplier lists.

Enes Kanter is currently on his second stint with the Celtics. John Raoux / Associated press

Kanter is from Turkey and has long been a vocal critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the Turkish government. Kanter said his passport was revoked by the Turkish government in 2017.

It’s not just the NBA that is facing difficult issues when it comes to relations with China. A number of groups have called on the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and others, to boycott this winter’s Beijing Games in support of human rights issues.

The USOPC plans to send full teams to China for the February Olympics.

We expect China to be a unique situation to truly allow sport to speak for unity and for world peace and for the rights of people around the world, said Susanne Lyons, who chairs the board. of the USOPC. It really is the place where sport can take a stand.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.