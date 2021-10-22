100 crore of vaccinations reflects “the image of the new India”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation today (October 22). It comes a day after the country achieved the historic feat of administering 100 crore doses of vaccine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the live updates: * Everywhere we see there is only optimism … Previously there were only songs made in this country, this country, but today everyone talks about “Made in India “: PM Modi speaking to the nation on the 100 crore vaccination feat. * Experts in India and abroad are very positive about the Indian economy. Today, not only are record investments coming into Indian companies, but new job opportunities are also being created for young people: PM Modi. * We should be proud of the fact that India’s entire immunization program has been ‘science driven and based’. It is completely based on scientific methods: PM Modi on India reaching the vaccination mark of 100 crore. * We have ensured that the VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination schedule and that everyone is treated equally: PM Modi on India hitting the 100 crore vaccination mark. * India’s vaccination campaign is a living example of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas”: PM Modi addresses the nation on a 100 crore vaccination feat. * There were apprehensions about our vaccination program. It was also said about India that the discipline would work here: PM Modi on India hitting the 100 crore vaccination mark. * The 100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number … It is a new chapter in history, a testament that India can successfully achieve a difficult goal. This shows the country is working hard to meet its targets: PM Modi on India hitting the 100 crore vaccination mark. * On October 21, India reached the target of 1 billion COVID19 vaccinations. This achievement belongs to every individual in the country. I congratulate every citizen for this feat: PM Modi during a speech to the nation. #LOOK | PM Modi’s speech to the nation https://t.co/2JjOwK5ntF – ANI (@ANI) 22 October 2021 PM arenarendramodi will address the nation at 10 a.m. today. – PMO India (@PMOIndia) 22 October 2021 Prime Minister Modi on Thursday recognized the efforts of healthcare workers today and expressed his gratitude to doctors and nurses as India passes the milestone of delivering 100 crore vaccine doses to the public for defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi took to social media to praise the remarkable efforts of Indian doctors, nurses and citizens who have brought the nation to this milestone. He also explained how achieving this milestone is a “triumph of Indian science”. Through his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi said: “The story of scripts in India. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, business and the collective spirit of 130 million Indians. Congratulations to India for crossing the 100 crore vaccination mark. I thank our doctors, nurses and everyone who worked to achieve this feat. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-pm-modi-to-address-nation-at-10-am-today-2916540 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos