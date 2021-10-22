The acute dangers of a conflict over Taiwan





At the start of last week, China sent 56 fighter jets to the air defense identification zone around Taiwan, marking record activity for the third time in four days. It was the latest escalation in a year of growing tensions. The situation, said Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng, is the most dangerous he has seen in 40 years. By 2025, he said, China will be as ready as ever to launch a military assault. Xi Jinping, Chinese president, has warned that Beijing has the determination, the will and the capacity to achieve full reunification between the two countries. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said the island should resist annexation or encroachment on our sovereignty, and Taiwan’s future should be determined by its people. Other regional artists, like Japan, have spoken of Taiwan louder than ever. As the military threat from Beijing becomes more and more credible, these exchanges acquire a clearer advantage. Tensions around Taiwan arise despite the first steps towards a thaw in relations between the two world superpowers, China and the United States. Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned home after reaching a deal with US prosecutors; Beijing released the Two Michaels, two Canadians detained after Mengs’ arrest, after insisting there was no connection to the Wanzhou case. After high-level trade talks, US President Joe Biden to hold conference virtual summit with Xi before the end of the year. One of the goals of their talks should be to calm the situation around Taiwan. In this regard, it is fortunate that Xi and Tsai were measured in their recent remarks. While warning those who betray the homeland, Xi said Beijing wants unification through peaceful means and has not reiterated the threat of China’s military force. While insisting that Taiwan and China should not be subordinate to each other, Tsai said Taipei wants to maintain the status quo. Even the Chinese warplane incursions have a context, because they came during the exercises in waters east of Taiwan by warships from the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand. The plane was apparently simulating attacks on some of these ships. Beijing must however be careful not to express its anger against other countries through constant pressure on Taiwan. This is the way to ever greater tensions and an increased risk of military accidents which could degenerate into war. The need for peace and stability does not mean that there has to be a compromise. Beijing will not waver on its territorial claims. Whatever the temptation, Washington should avoid any transaction in which Taiwan becomes a bargaining chip. The democratic rights of 23 million Taiwanese can never be traded for concessions on trade or anything else. More fundamentally, the next decades of peace across the Taiwan Strait hinge on the recognition that the military conflict would be a disaster for Taiwan, China, the United States, and the world. Regardless of the appalling human cost of any fight, any war would overthrow a world order under which Taiwan and China both prospered mightily, to their own benefit and that of their trading partners. Beijing and Washington would emerge from such a conflict in a world torn into hostile blocs. Whoever wins, all will lose. The choice across the Taiwan Strait is between a tolerable status quo and a disastrous conflict. It won’t change. On all sides, therefore, common sense is needed, calm and cold heads.

