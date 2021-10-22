Politics
John Scott appointed Secretary of State for Texas by Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday appointed John Scott an attorney in Fort Worth, who briefly represented former President Donald Trump in a lawsuit challenging the results of the 2020 Pennsylvania election as the new Texas Secretary of State .
As Secretary of State, Scott would oversee the administration of elections in Texas, a task complicated in recent years by baseless allegations of election fraud by Republicans at the highest levels of government, fueled by Trump. The former president has filed a flurry of lawsuits across the country and called for audits in Texas and elsewhere to examine the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s own attorney general Bill Barr has said he does not There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud nationwide, and in Texas, an official in the Secretary of State’s office said the 2020 election was conducted smoothly and safely.
Scott could not immediately be reached for comment.
On November 13, Scott signed as an attorney in a lawsuit brought by Trump to try to block certification of the Pennsylvania election. Days later, on the eve of a key hearing in the case, Scott filed a motion to step down as plaintiffs’ counsel. Scott’s motion also called for the removal of Bryan Hughes, a Texas state senator from Mineola who works for Scott’s law firm, as counsel from the case.
Scott’s law firm was the second in a matter of days to pull out of the case.
Hughes said Trump’s campaign reached out to Scott “because he’s a great lawyer.”
It’s not surprising, ”he said.
Hughes said they withdrew from the case because there had been a standing decision that had been made by a federal appellate court that really gutted our case.
There really wasn’t much to do after that, Hughes said.
Matt Angle, director of the Lone Star Project, which backs Democrats in the election, said “Abbott’s surrender to Donald Trump betrays all Texans.”
“The already chaotic Texas Secretary of State’s office will be headed by someone who intends to pave the way for Trump’s ‘Big Lie’,” Angle said in a statement. “By appointing a known vote suppressor to oversee our election, Abbott is knowingly putting the Texas election in jeopardy and our future in jeopardy just for grievously clinging to power.”
Abbott did not respond to a request for comment on whether Scott’s involvement in the lawsuit was a consideration in his appointment.
The post at the top of the elections has been open since the end of May, when former Secretary of State Ruth Hughs resigned. Scott will ultimately need to be confirmed by the legislature, which ended nine months of legislative work just 10 days ago. The Legislature is not expected to meet again until 2023. Until then, Scott will serve as Acting Secretary of State and oversee statewide races next year, during from which Abbott will stand for re-election.
Abbott’s announcement of Scott’s appointment did not mention Scott’s work for Trump even as Abbott came under increasing pressure from Trump supporters to demand an audit of the 2020 election.
“John Scott is a proven leader with a passion for public service, and his decades of electoral law and litigation experience make him the ideal choice for Texas Secretary of State,” Abbott said in a statement. “John understands the importance of protecting the integrity of our elections and of building the Texas brand on the international stage. I am confident that John’s experience and expertise will enhance his oversight and leadership on the country’s largest and most in-depth election audit. “
In September, Trump publicly called on Abbott to add an election audit bill to a special 30-day legislative session, even though the former president won in Texas.
A day later, Abbott announced that the state was reviewing election results in four Texas counties: Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant. But it has so far resisted pressure to pursue a more in-depth review.
Scott is no stranger to election law. When Abbott was Attorney General, Scott worked under him as Deputy Attorney General in 2014, when he championed the state’s Voter Identification Act. Federal courts ruled that the law had discriminatory effects and a district court also ruled it intentionally discriminatory.
Ultimately, lawmakers had to rewrite the law to address the concerns of the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals.
Rose Clouston, director of voter protection for the Texas Democratic Party, slammed Abbott for appointing a lawyer who defended the law as the state’s chief electoral officer.
“Texans deserve a chief electoral official who has a career dedicated to protecting the right to vote and not one who has participated in Trump lawsuits that undermine our democracy,” she said in a statement.
Scott will also serve as the state liaison to Mexico, the state’s largest trading partner, and advise Abbott on border and trade matters.
Abbott’s last two appointments for the top election post, Hughs and David Whitley, have not been confirmed by the Senate. Hughs resigned in May after the Senate refused to consider his confirmation.
Whitley resigned at the end of the 2019 legislative session after overseeing a botched effort to scour the voters lists for supposedly non-citizen voters. Thousands of naturalized citizens have seen their right to vote threatened in the effort, which has landed in federal courts and sparked a congressional investigation. The state agreed to end this review and paid the plaintiffs $ 450,000 for legal fees in the lawsuits.
Senator Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, who sits on the nominating committee that approves governor appointees, said Scott’s portrayal of Trump to block election results is “extremely alarming.”
“This person gained notoriety by representing Donald Trump in court in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and he is not the type of person with this type of political nomination, this political nomination hack that we have. need, ”said Alvarado, who heads the Texas Senate Democratic caucus.
She said secretaries of state should have a good relationship with county officials and be impartial. Scott’s job for Trump complicates that, she said.
But Hughes, who has worked with Scott and has known him for eight years, said he was confident Senators would be able to move beyond Scott’s involvement in the post-election dispute over Trump and focus on his background and his qualifications.
I know if people look at his CV they will be impressed, and since he will have time in the office before [his nomination] comes before the Senate, I think they will be impressed with it, Hughes said.
Scott has 33 years of legal experience, arguing over 100 legal cases in state and federal courts, including the United States Supreme Court. Working in the Attorney General’s office under Abbott, Scott was the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Litigation, overseeing more than 22,000 prosecutions for the state. He was then appointed COO of the State Health and Social Services Commission, where he was in charge of 56,000 employees and a biennial budget of $ 50 billion.
In 1998, Scott gained national attention for winning $ 28 million in an asbestos lawsuit. At the time, it was the largest jury verdict of its kind in the United States.
Three years later, he attempted the first lawsuit against a health maintenance organization under the Texas Health Care Accountability Act.
Scott has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Department of Information Resources. He has law firms in Fort Worth and Austin.
Disclosure: The Texas Secretary of State has financially supported The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, non-partisan news organization funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial support plays no role in the journalism of the Tribune. Find a full list of them here.
