Enes Kanter: Turkish NBA star provokes Chinese reaction after Xi Jinping’s comments

Turkish basketball player Enes Kanter has sparked a reaction in China for calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator”.

The NBA player posted two messages of support for Tibetans on social media on Wednesday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called his comments on the crackdown on Tibet “ridiculous”. Sports media giant Tencent will no longer broadcast live NBA games of Kanter’s Boston Celtics.

The move echoes a similar move made by Chinese media against another NBA team – the Philadelphia 76ers – after current President Daryl Morey backed the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Human rights activists and exiles have accused Beijing of practicing torture, forced sterilization and cultural erosion in Tibet.

Beijing has ruled the remote western region since the People’s Liberation Army took control in 1951, and the Chinese central government has denied the claims.

“I can’t stay silent,” says Kanter

Enes Kanter expressed his criticism of the Chinese president in two messages shared on Facebook and Twitter.

In a three minute video, the 29-year-old criticized Beijing and proclaimed that “Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people”.

“Under the brutal regime of the Chinese government, the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people are non-existent,” Kanter said.

“I cannot remain silent. I stand by my Tibetan brothers and sisters and support their calls for freedom.”

In the video, the Celtics Center wore a T-shirt featuring the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader.

In a second article, Kanter uploaded an image of basketball shoes bearing Tibetan iconography and the slogan “Free Tibet”.

The shoes were designed by Baidiucao, a Chinese-born designer and dissident artist based in Australia.

Kanter was pictured wearing the shoes while on the bench in the 2021-22 season opener against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The NBA only prohibits players from wearing third-party logos on their shoes, which requires prior authorization.

Subtitle

TO daily press conference on Thursday, Beijing dismissed Kanter’s remarks and said the NBA player was “trying to get attention.”

“His fallacy is not worth refuting,” said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry.

“We welcome all the friends from various countries who are impartial and take an objective position to visit Tibet.”

“At the same time, we will never accept attacks that discredit the development and progress of Tibet,” he added.

Kanter’s remarks, however, were widely condemned by users of Chinese social networks, where Twitter is blocked.

A Weibo fan page for the Boston Celtics with more than 650,000 followers wrote that she would stop updating her social feed after Kanter’s tweets.

“Any behavior that undermines the harmony of the nation and the dignity of the homeland, we resolutely resist,” wrote the page administrator.

On the sports site of the Chinese giant Tencent, the Celtics matches have suddenly disappeared from the next scheduled live broadcasts.

“A difference this time”

Tencent’s action comes two years after another public broadcaster CCTV stopped broadcasting the Houston Rockets’ NBA games.

In 2019, then-Rockets general manager Morey tweeted his support for pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. The post was quickly deleted, but it sparked an open crisis between the United States and China.

Meanwhile, another Turkish-born sportsman, footballer Mesut Ozil, has been removed from Chinese computer games after publicly criticizing the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China.

Companies like the NBA operating in China risk losing access to a huge fan market if linked to political statements. The league has yet to comment.

Kanter’s comments on social media also come as calls mount for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Simon Chadwick, global professor of the Eurasian sports industry, said the response in China to the Boston Celtics player could be “different this time around.”

“Such are the current geopolitical sensitivities between the United States and China, that Kanter’s comments could be the spark that kindles a much bigger fire,” Professor Chadwick told Euronews.

“The Beijing Winter Olympics are looming and speculation continues that some may boycott the event.”

“A brutal or overly nationalistic response could be met with growing calls for athletes not to travel to China early next year.”

A history of activism

Enes Kanter has regularly taken a stand on political issues, notably against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

His father, Mehmet Kanter, was accused of belonging to the movement founded by preacher Fethullah Gülen and considered by Ankara to be a terrorist.

The academic was acquitted in June 2020 by a Turkish court after denying any connection to this movement.

But the basketball player says he has avoided contact with his family members in Turkey for years for fear of exposing them in Ankara.

In January 2019, Kanter skipped his team’s trip to London for fear of retaliation for his opposition to Erdoğan.

On Tuesday, he shared on Twitter an image of the “10th arrest warrant” which had been purged from him “in the past 4 years”.

“It’s very sad because I want to play basketball and I want to be known as a basketball player”, Kanter told Euronews in 2019.

“The Turkish government calls me a terrorist because I speak against the government, which shows that there is no free speech in Turkey.”