Trump Goes Public Through SPAC, Profits From Wall Street Blank Check Boom





Trump Media & Technology Group, chaired by Trump, has said it will launch a new social media platform that the former president said “will stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

The media company has agreed to partner with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a blank check company that exists only to merge with private companies to make them public.

The Nasdaq-listed shell company is headed by Patrick Orlando, who is also the CEO of Yunhong International, a SPAC based in Wuhan, China, according to the documents.

Shares of the blank check company nearly quadrupled on Thursday, ending up 357%.

Unlike other SAVS, this agreement calls for publicizing a new entity that has little or no track record. The latest filings did not show the amount of revenue generated by Trump Media & Technology Group. But it’s likely to be minimal given that the company’s social media platform has yet to launch.

The announcement did not contain the financial projections that are typically offered to investors.

Jay Ritter, a University of Florida professor who studies IPOs, said companies that had less than $ 100 million in revenue at the time of their IPO tend to underperform “significantly” the rest of the market.

“The track record of investing in companies with little or no income is abysmal,” Ritter told CNN.

Celebrities flock to PSPCs

Reverse mergers like this were once frowned upon, long reserved for Wall Street backwaters. But PSPCs have become all the rage in recent years, with Virgin Galactic (SPCE), WeWork, and Lucid Motors all made public through this streamlined process. Although PSPCs have slowed a bit recently, US-listed PSPCs have still raised $ 135.2 billion through 486 transactions so far this year, according to Dealogic. That’s almost triple last year and more than 10 times more than at this point in 2019. Celebrities have stepped in as well, with politicians like former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Paul Ryan, pop stars like Ciara and athletes. including Alex Rodriguez and Shaquille O’Neal, all lending their star power in various ways. The SEC warned investors in March not to invest in a SPAC simply because a celebrity is involved and the agency said it was closely examining the process surrounding these blank check agreements.

“President Trump’s big audience”

For Trump, going public through a SPAC will allow him to raise funds to develop Social TRUTH without the scrutiny of a traditional IPO.

Trump said the social network plans to launch a guest beta launch in November and roll out nationwide in the first quarter of next year. And the company plans to launch a subscription-based video-on-demand service, TMTG +, which will offer “non-awakened” entertainment shows and podcasts.

Trump Media & Technology said its growth plans would initially be funded by $ 293 million in cash on the shell company’s balance sheet.

The companies said the deal can “fuel the rise of TMTG, including providing world-class leading technology services to build strong and secure social networks and diverse media offerings.”

“Given the total addressable market and President Trump’s large following, we believe the TMTG opportunity has the potential to create significant shareholder value,” said Orlando, CEO of the Blank Checks Company , in a press release.

The companies said the PSPC deal, which must be approved by shareholders, gives Trump Media & Technology Group an enterprise value (including debt) of $ 875 million. They said the valuation could reach $ 1.7 billion depending on the performance of the share price after the planned merger.

Risks abound

In theory, Trump could have taken the more traditional route of raising funds for his new venture through a venture capital firm. However, Ritter, the University of Florida professor, said that option may have been closed to Trump.

“It might have been difficult to find someone who wanted to mess with the Trump brand,” Ritter said.

Ritter urged investors to tread lightly with Trump SPAC given the former president’s track record.

“Chances are it’s a very successful social platform. But he’s also a guy with a very legalistic history,” Ritter said, citing the “huge number of lawsuits” Trump has been involved in. .

Trump and the Trump Organization are also the subject of various investigations. Trump filed a lawsuit this week against the House Special Committee investigating the Jan.6 insurgency and the National Archives in an attempt to keep his presidency’s records secret by claiming executive privilege.

Long history of bankruptcies

Trump is no stranger to bankruptcy court, either. No major US company has filed for Chapter 11 listing more often than Trump’s casino empire in the past 30 years, CNN reported in 2015. Trump has filed four business bankruptcies, all focused on casinos he owned in Atlantic City. The most recent bankruptcy occurred in 2009 when Trump Entertainment Resorts filed for Chapter 11.

This is not Trump’s first foray into Wall Street.

In its previous single IPO, Trump raised $ 140 million in 1995 from public investors for Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts.

But the casino company has taken losses every year, losing more than $ 600 million between 1995 and 2004, according to a previous analysis of CNN filings.

Despite the losses, the company generously paid Trump each year in the form of salary, bonuses, options, and complex consulting and licensing deals.

A decade after its IPO, Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts filed for bankruptcy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/21/business/trump-social-media-spac/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos