Showed the power of “Made in India”; Assured VIP Culture Does Not Dominate Vax Drive: Modi Over 1 Billion Achievement





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday after India took a milestone in its battle against Covid-19 as cumulative vaccinations in the country crossed the 100 crore mark. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi, while congratulating everyone, said India’s achievement of 100 crore of COVID-19 vaccination belongs to every individual in the country.Also Read – PM Modi Makes Big Announcements: Centralized Vaccination Campaign, Rationing Program Extended Until Diwali He added that 100 crore of vaccination is not just a number, but the start of a new chapter in the country’s history. Insisting on reluctance to vaccinate, Prime Minister Modi said India has proven to the world that with concerted efforts it is possible to get even these people under the vaccination schedule. Also Read – Why PM Modi’s Covid Warning Should Be Taken Seriously At Upcoming Festivals India has achieved a difficult but extraordinary goal Yesterday, India’s cumulative vaccine coverage against Covid-19 crossed the billion mark. We have achieved a difficult but extraordinary goal. “The 100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number… It is a new chapter in history, a testament that India can successfully achieve a difficult goal. It shows that the country is working hard to achieve its goals, ”he said. Address the nation. Watch live. https://t.co/eFdmyTnQZi – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 22 October 2021 Living example of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’ Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi said there were apprehensions regarding our vaccination program. It was also said about India that the discipline would work here. “We have ensured that the VIP culture does not overshadow our immunization program and that everyone is treated equally. We should be proud of the fact that India’s entire immunization program has been ‘science driven and based’. It is entirely based on scientific methods, ”he said. India encourages “Made in India” products Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “There was a time when we heard ‘made in this country’, ‘made in this country’, but now all Indians are realizing the power of ‘made in India’. I urge all Indians to encourage Indian manufacturers by purchasing “Made in India” products, to promote “Vocal for Local”. Proud that India’s entire immunization program has been ‘science driven and based’ “We should be proud of the fact that India’s entire immunization program has been ‘science driven and based’. It’s based on scientific methods, entirely… Experts in India and abroad are very positive about the Indian economy. Today, not only are record investments coming to Indian companies, but new employment opportunities are also being created for young people, ”he added. Continue to follow Covid standards Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again insisting on following masks and following Covid-19 protocols even as the country has reached 100 crore vaccine doses. Prime Minister Modi further urged those who have not yet taken the vaccine to get bitten as soon as possible. The national coronavirus disease vaccination campaign began on January 16 with two vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield. Since then, four more jabs have received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from Drugs Controller General India (DCGI). Of these, two – Covaxin and ZyCoV-D – are locally made injections. While the former was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadilla developed the latter. Currently. only people aged 18 and over are eligible for vaccination against Covid-19. The Center aims to immunize the entire adult population of 944 million by the end of the year.

