Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of selling workers for failing to support dismissal and rehire bill





Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of selling workers by not supporting an offer to end the terrible practice of firing and re-hiring workers on less favorable terms. In an article for The independent, Labor leader argues that some companies have used the Covid crisis as a smokescreen to erode workers’ rights with unscrupulous bosses intimidating staff into accepting worse wages and conditions. Insisting that ministers had not lifted a finger to stop them, Sir Keir also claimed that the PM usually underestimates and underestimates the British public. His remarks come as MPs prepare to debate a private member’s bill introduced by former Labor MP Barry Gardiner on Friday that seeks to curb the practice of sacking and rehiring staff under worse conditions. Research conducted by the Trade Union Congress has already suggested that the contentious practice became widespread during the pandemic, with one in five 18-24 year olds saying their employer tried to rehire them on lower terms during the crisis. The TUC poll also found that nearly one in 10 workers in nine had also been asked to reapply for their job under worse conditions since the Prime Minister ordered the first Covid lockdown in March 2020. However, the legislation led by Mr Gardiner is unlikely to become law without government backing and reports suggest the government has asked Tory MPs to vote against the bill at second reading. Boris Johnson has previously described the unacceptable hiring and re-hiring practice (Getty Images) Building on Mr Johnson’s previous description that dismissal and rehiring practices were an unacceptable bargaining tactic, Sir Keir said: So far we have only seen characteristic hesitations, delays and a litany of apologies. What we never see is a plan, not an action. It is time to level the playing field and stop allowing this horrible practice to flourish. This is why the Labor Party is backing a private member’s bill, introduced by Barry Gardiner, to stamp out fires and rehire. In the article, the Labor leader points out that the bill will give employees new protections, allowing them to demand automatic unfair dismissal if their employer tries to force them into a worse contract. Claiming that there is support from politicians on all sides against this unfair and unacceptable practice, Sir Keir added: deal. We need a system overhaul that stops exploitation and intimidation and gives workers real security. We cannot resume our activities as usual after the pandemic.

