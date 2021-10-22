Abbotts chooses for sec. state worked on the Trumps Challenge





AUSTIN, Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed John Scott as the new Texas Secretary of State on Thursday. Scott is a Fort Worth attorney who briefly represented former President Donald Trump in a lawsuit challenging the 2020 Pennsylvania election results.

He steps into the role on the verge of gaining new powers after Republicans in the Texas Legislature passed a divisive election law this year. It is also yet to be confirmed by the State Senate, but the legislature is not expected to meet until 2023, which means Scott will be in place until the next midterm election in 2022. The post has been vacant since then. months.

Abbott cited Scotts’ history of service to the state in his decision to appoint him.

“John Scott is a proven leader with a passion for public service, and his decades of electoral law and litigation experience make him the ideal choice for Texas Secretary of State,” Abbott said in a statement. “John understands the importance of protecting the integrity of our elections and of building the Texas brand on the international stage. I am confident that John’s experience and expertise will enhance his oversight and leadership on electoral audit on largest and most in-depth in the country.

Abbott did not mention Scott’s role in the Trump campaign in his ad. Scott and State Senator Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, briefly represented the campaign in its legal battle to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its election results. Scott and Hughes withdrew before a federal judge dismissed the case.

Common Cause Texas, an open government group, cited Scott’s involvement in the Trump campaign as opposed to the nomination.

Not only did Gov. Greg Abbott appoint someone who worked to undermine our 2020 election for partisan interests, but he literally waited for Texas lawmakers to leave town to avoid the confirmation process until 2023, he said. said Stephanie Gomez, associate director of Common Cause Texas. The timing of this announcement is clearly intended to subvert our democratic process in a way that allows Greg Abbotts’ grossly misfit candidate to oversee our 2022 election without facing confirmation hearings.

Matt Angle, director of the Lone Star Project, which helps elect Democratic candidates, said Abbotts’ surrender to Donald Trump betrays all Texans.

With Greg Abbott’s latest pick for Texas Secretary of State, any doubt that Abbott has not fully ceded to Donald Trump and conspiracy theorists can be quickly ruled out, Angle said in a statement.

Scott is originally from Fort Worth and has over 33 years of experience as a lawyer. Hes has successfully tried over 100 lawsuits and dealt with cases in the United States Supreme Court. He previously served as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Litigation for then Attorney General Greg Abbott.

