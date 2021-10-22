Latest crackdown in China could spell disaster for luxury brands in 2022

The following is an excerpt from Jing Daily’s upcoming Insight report, What the Great Chinese Celebrity Crackdown Means for Luxury. Tracing the roots of China’s continuing crackdown on celebrities and the “fan economy” and how the crackdown could impact luxury brands’ bottom lines, the report is crucial reading for any brand planning to l horizon 2022. Pre-order your copy here.

China’s latest crackdown on celebrities and fan culture did not appear out of nowhere. Rather, it was a long drawn out process, years in the making, which began long before the summer of 2021, which saw the arrest of megastar Kris Wu, the end of an era for the genre. hugely popular idol competition show, and a host of official commentaries, notices, and regulations to control celebrity, content, and the so-called fan economy.

In 2015, the powerful Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issued a statement supporting President Xi Jinping’s vision of patriotic and moral entertainment, which was described in an unpublished speech in October 2014. Guidelines describe in the Central Committee document included a clear emphasis on the continued promotion of socialist values, patriotism, traditional Chinese culture and the Chinese dream (), while warning against market-oriented media trends and affirming the continued role of the Communist Party in the orientation of the development of the arts according to these principles.

During the year 2015, there were clear indications that China’s burgeoning entertainment industry had no qualms about aligning itself. In November of the same year, the China Alliance for Radio, Film and Television (CARFT) held a symposium in Beijing to promote the self-discipline initiative, with high-level representatives such as the general manager of China Film Co. Jiang Ping, superstar actress Fan Bingbing and screenwriter Gao Mantang expressing support for governments are pushing for a morally right and patriotic culture.

Over the next six years, the Chinese entertainment industry has indeed produced an ever-increasing amount of patriotic content, with the country’s 2015 blockbuster Wolf Warrior () and a 2017 sequel breaking box office records and inspiring phrase Wolf Warrior Diplomacy to describe Beijing’s more assertive and aggressive presence on the world stage.

More importantly, Beijing has recently turned its attention not only to more active control over the content of movies and TV shows, but also the popular and influential stars featured there. In 2018, in what was perhaps the most significant example of muscle flexing to date, Fan Bingbing (who had sworn to uphold morality and patriotism at the aforementioned CARFT Symposium of 2015) faded from the public eye. for almost four months, after being placed under house arrest for tax evasion. Even after officially apologizing and paying a reported 883 million RMB ($ 129 million) in fines and unpaid taxes, The reputation of the fans has not yet fully recovered.

Also in 2018, the Chinese authorities announced a salary cap for his acting skills as part of a larger campaign against tax evasion and the cult of money in the film industry. The move saw the remuneration of actors in Chinese films and television programs capped at 40% of total production costs, with actors in leading roles barred from receiving more than 70% of the total distribution budget. .

As of 2018, Beijing’s unspoken message has been the same no matter how wealthy and internationally renowned you are, if you stray off the beaten track or forget who is really in charge, quickly remember. Like SupChina Noted in September 2021:

In many ways, the [2021 tech, business, and entertainment] the repressions reinforce the essential features of the Chinese Communist Party on the occasion of the centenary of its founding: its commitment to ideological conformity and intolerance to the challenges of the regime. Yet much of the activity, apparently led by the top leader, X Jnpng, and his common prosperity agenda, is driven by the need to tackle the extreme wealth inequalities that have accompanied four decades of growth fueled by the capital.

The tight media environment of 2021 follows a consistent pattern. The above repression on competition reality shows in 2006-2007 took place before the 17th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), an event in which senior members of the CPC are appointed and before which the Party is still tightening controls on media and adopt measures to maintain the status quo.

Indeed, crackdowns in the media and entertainment took place ahead of the National Congress in 2012 and 2017. In 2012, limits were placed on the total number of reality shows, variety shows and talk shows that could appear on television as well as their broadcast. time. In 2017, even more range crack down on targeted video streaming websites, virtual private networks (VPNs) and foreign television programs. With the 20th National Congress put in place in October 2022, There is a precedent for expecting the mainland Chinese media and entertainment atmosphere to remain tense in the months leading up to the event.

