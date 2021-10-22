Erdogan denounces call for the release of imprisoned philanthropist





ISTANBUL (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized ambassadors from 10 countries for calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist, calling their request irresponsible, local media reported Thursday.

Erdogan allegedly suggested that emissaries, including those from the United States, Germany and France, were not welcome in Turkey, according to the Haberturk website and other Turkish news outlets.

I told our foreign minister that we cannot afford to welcome them to our country, Erdogan said on the Haberturk website. Is it your job to teach Turkey such a lesson?

Ambassadors representing 10 countries were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday after issuing a statement calling for a just and swift resolution of the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist imprisoned since 2017 although he did not has not been convicted of a crime. The countries also included the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and New Zealand. Kavala was acquitted last year of charges relating to nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, but the decision was overturned and joined with charges relating to an attempted coup in 2016. The European Court of Human Rights called for his release in 2019, saying his incarceration acted to silence him and was not supported by evidence of an offense. The Council of Europe has announced that it will start infringement proceedings against Turkey at the end of November if Kavala is not released. Erdogan, who had traveled to Nigeria, Togo and Angola, also defended the reputation of the Turkish judicial system, criticized for being too close to the government. He said the judiciary was the best example of independence. The next hearing in the Kavalas case will be on November 26.

